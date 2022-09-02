Hastings College volleyball
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College opened the Labor Day Classic with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 sweep of Saint Francis Friday.
Majesta Valasek, Peyton Roper and Marlee Taylor were all in double figures with 11 kills apiece for the Broncos (7-2), who hit .238 for the match.
HC recorded six blocks and eight service aces,, holding the Saint Francis (6-4) to a .104 attach percentage. Paige Fortkamp was the only Cougar in double digit kills with 12.
Lauren Dirks had 36 assists for the Broncos while Ava Lovitt dug a team-high 12 balls.
Prep cross country
Hastings High
ALBION — The Tiger boys took runner-up at the Boone Central invite Friday. Diego Chojolan led the way in second place, finishing the 5K race in 18:08.10. Ray Riley placed fourth (18:22.20), Austin Carrera ninth (18:47.80), Juan Ceron Millan 15th (19:43.50), Nolan Alberts 17th (19:47.80), Kevin Vuong 20th (20:00.90).
Lili Widhelm paced the Hastings girls in ninth (22:57.90). Kelyn Henry Perlich was 13th (23:35.60), Karlie Shoemaker 15th (23:55.70), and Charli Coil (24:11.60), Abby Fielder (24:22.30) and Mylee Mick (24:27.10) took spots 18-20.
Prep football
Minden 23, St. Paul 0
ST. PAUL — Carter Harsin and Seth Hauserman hooked up twice as the Whippets (1-1) shut out the Wildcats.
Harsin completed 5 of 16 passes for 92 yards; Hauserman caught three of them for 72 yards. Their touchdown connections of 49 and 27 yards hoisted Minden to a 16-0 halftime lead.
Orrin Kuehn carried 21 times for 90 yards and finalized the score with his touchdown with 7:56 left in the game.
Minden had the ball for nine more minutes and ran 15 more plays than St. Paul.
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, West Holt 15
ATKINSON — Jaden Williams ran in a pair of touchdowns and connected with Kaedan Detamore for a score through the air as the Cardinals (1-1) evened their season mark with a road victory.
Williams had 298 passing yards on 18 completions. Detamore caught five passes for 108 yards, including a 71-yarder.
Thayer Central 54, No. 6 Sutton 16
HEBRON — Sam Souerdyke ran in three touchdowns to pace the Titans (2-0) past the Class D-1 No. 6 Mustangs (0-2).
Thayer Central quarterback Will Heitmann threw a 47-yard touchdown to Grant Wiedel and also ran in a score.
Jordan Mariska led the team with 140 yards rushing and a TD. Brady Degenhardt ran in a score as well.
Sutton was shut out until the fourth quarter. No other information was available.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 68, McCool Junction 24
MILLIGAN — The Bobcats led 54-12 at the half and cruised to their first victory of the season. They out-gained McCool by 200 yards, racking up all 421 on the ground.
Breckan Schluter carried 13 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns. Hunter Svehla, Mikey Bartu, Mason Vossler and Tyrell Fennell added scores on the ground.
Nebraska Lutheran 70, Silver Lake 50
ROSELAND — Keaton Karr ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs (1-1). Jake Knehans added a pair of scores on the ground and 121 yards and Adrian Gomez also found the end zone.
Other area scores:
Riverside 81, Sandy Creek 48