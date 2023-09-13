College men’s soccer
Hastings College 4, Graceland 2
LAMONI, Iowa — The Hastings College men’s soccer team scored its first victory of the season Wednesday night, defeating Graceland 4-2.
The Broncos (1-4-1) scored three times in the first half and added a fourth early in the second half to take control of the match.
Ayo Makinde scored unassisted just six minutes in, and Lewis Albert doubled the margin in the 22nd minute.
Guilherme Siqueira made it 3-0 just before halftime on an assist by Pablo Arce-Salinas. Then Ruben Bande tallied in the 53rd minute.
Graceland’s goals came in the final 10 minutes of the match against Arce-Salinas, who made five saves on seven shots.
HC hosts Dakota Wesleyan Saturday evening.
College volleyball
Midland 3, Hastings College 1
FREMONT — No. 13 Midland used a balanced attack to take care of Hastings College in four sets Wednesday night 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21.
Three Warriors finished in double figure kills, led by Lauren Williams’ 17 on .536 hitting. Cortlyn Schaefer added 11 and Lauryn Samuelson 10 as MU hit .232 as a team.
Midland registered 13 blocks on the Broncos (5-6,0-4), who remain winless in conference play.
HC mustered only four kills in the opening frame and finished the set hitting in the negative.
The Broncos’ best set was No. 2, where they slugged 16 kills attached to a .297 attack percentage.
Kaitlin Thiebauth was the lone Hastings hitter in double figures with 16 kills. She hit .244, second to only Grace Branson, who tallied eight kills on .261 hitting.
Makenna Asher added five kills to go with 29 set assists, 14 digs and two ace serves.
The Broncos travel to Ottawa, Kansas, on Friday for matches against No. 12 Bellevue and Oklahoma Wesleyan.