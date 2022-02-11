Prep boys basketball
C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Wood River 42
WOOD RIVER — Ethan Smith led four Cardinals (18-2) in double figures with 16 points. Jaden Williams (12 points), Andrew Stock (11), and Blake Detamore (10) joined him. Myles Sadd added four points and Kaedan Detamore scored two.
Blue Hill 54, Deshler 36
DESHLER — MJ Coffey and Krae Ockinga combined for 38 points and Jake Bonifas joined them in double figures with 10 points for the Bobcats (12-9).
Gavin Nash scored 18 for the Dragons (3-18).
Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 40
NELSON — Dane Miller led four Wildcats (4-17) in double digits with 12 points. Seth Schnakenberg and Ashton Grassman each contributed 11 points and Tanner Theis 10. Jacob Meyer rounded out Superior’s scoring with three points.
Krayton Kucera paced the Raiders (9-11) with the game-high 14 points.
Prep girls basketball
BDS 39, High Plains 17
DAVENPORT — Taylor Sliva scored 14 points and Jess Hudson 11 for the Eagles (20-4). Hanna Kadel added four points and four others added two points apiece.
Hampton 52, Giltner 36
HAMPTON — Macie Antle led the Hornets (2-19) with 22 points. Addison Wilson added nine points and Breley Hunnicutt had five.
Deshler 47, Blue Hill 35
DESHLER — Tierra Schardt led eight scorers for the Dragons (9-12) with 10 points. Taylor Sieber added nine while Jacilyne Peterson and Brenna Dubbert each chipped in eight points.
Blue Hill’s Abigail Meyer scored the game-high 18 points while India Mackin finished with nine points. Ellie Mangers, Emma Karr, Madison Mlady and Keiera Schmidt tallied two points apiece for the Bobcats (10-11).