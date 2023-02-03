Prep boys basketball
Hampton 34
EXETER — Marcus Krupicka led the Timberwolves’ charge with 19 points. A balanced effort followed with seven points from Brett Kallhoff and six apiece by Carter Milton and Draven Payne.
Prep girls basketball
BDS 59, Shelby-Rising City 32
SHELBY — JessaLynn Hudson outscored Shelby-Rising City herself in the first half Friday. She had 12 of her game-high 20 in for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the win.
Ashley Schlegel joined Hudson in double figures with 11 points. Hayley Sliva had nine points and Hannah Miller eight.
Exeter-Milligan 42, Hampton 36
EXETER — Jozie Kanode and Malorie Staskal were both in double figures for the victorious Timberwolves. Kanode scored a game-high 16 points and Staskal added 11. Savana Krupicka tallied nine.
Prep wrestling
Adams Central invite
Two Patriots placed in the top four of their home invite Friday afternoon. Bladen Blecha and Matthew Mousel both finished fourth in their respective weight classes during the nine-team tournament.
Mousel lost twice to the same opponent, Lexington’s Zeke Lucas, but won a consolation match against Lincoln North Star’s Jordan O’Connor via medical forfeit.
In his first round against Lucas, Mousel was defeated by major decision 20-9. The second match was an improvement to a decision loss 12-5 in the third-place match.
Blecha finished the day 2-2. The 195-pounder won a pair of consolation matches, one via sudden victory and the other a pin, before falling to Fremont’s Benny Alfaro in the third-place match.
Lexington won the team title with five champions and eight other top-three finishes.