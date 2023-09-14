Prep cross country
Harold Scott invite
LINCOLN — Hastings High's Austin Carrera finished second in a field of 134 runners at Thursday's Harold Scott invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln to lead the Tigers to a seventh place finish out of 20 teams.
Carrera, a junior who finished 13th in the Class B race at state last October, completed the five-kilometer race in 16:11.80 in a field of mostly Class A runners.
The race was won by Millard South's Dalton Heller (15:48.60).
Junior Diego Chojolan finished 22nd for the Tigers, running the course in 17:07.50. Senior Evan Struss placed 32nd in 17:35.40, and junior Nolan Albers 65th (18:23.20).
Freshman Sophia Reynolds led the HHS girls to their 12th place finish, taking 23rd out of 110 runners. Reynolds clocked a 21:04.48. The winning time was 18:32.12 by Lincoln East's Mia Murray.
Senior Kelyn Henry Perlich was 45th in 22:06.47, sophomore Mylee Mick placed 60th (22:31.83) and sophomore Josephine Gowen crossed 88th (23:41.78).
Ravenna invite
RAVENNA — Doiphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald won the girls race while Tice Yost was runner-up on the boys side.
Fitzgerald crossed first by 38 seconds, winning in 21:31.40.
The D-T boys finished second as a team with 33 points. Yost ran a 18:30.30. Jacob Zakrewski finished 13th (19:26.40), Harrison Sjuts was 19th (20:09.10) and Ryle Soundy placed 23rd (20:28.00).
Blue Hill's Macy Olsen was eighth (24:14.40) and Gibbon's Kaleigh Pracht 15th (25:25.00).
Wood River's Presto Kuskie was 10th (19:14.90).
Prep softball
St. Cecilia 11, Polk County 1; STC 10, FCEMF 0
GENEVA — The St. Cecilia Hawkettes had no trouble against Polk County or Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Thursday night.
The Hawkettes (14-4) opened with 11 runs on 11 hits against the Slammers, then outhit the Panthers 9-1 in the shutout.
Audrey Rossow went 3-for-3 in game one with a double and a home run while driving in six runs. She also got the win in the circle, tossing three innings, giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Tatum Krikac ad Izzy Kvols each finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
STC opened game two with a six-run first inning highlighted by a Kvols double ad three-run shot by Paisley Mangers.
Mangers went 3-for-3 in the game, later adding a double. Kyler Weidner and Grace Gantara each finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Calli Gonzales had the Panthers' only hit.
Rossow recorded her second victory of the night with seven strikeouts.
FCEMF 10, Polk County 6
FCEMF had to earn its win over Polk County. The Panthers led 4-3 going into the fourth but needed a six-run bottom of the fourth to make the difference.
FCEMF knocked out 17 hits while committing an error, while Polk County had 10 hits with an error.
Gothenburg 13, HWY 6 10
Highway 6 (6-11) was in a dog fight against Gothenburg Thursday night.
The Trailblazers and Swedes were tied 5-5 going into the fourth before the Swedes pulled away with two runs in the fourth before adding four in the fifth, and one in each the sixth and seventh.
The Trailblazers knocked out 13 hits, but had four errors. The Swedes didn't commit any errors.
Ellie Reichstein led the Trailblazer at the plates, going 2-for-4 with a home run while driving in four runs.
Isabel Raburn finished 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Beyonka Garcia also went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI.