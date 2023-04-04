Prep baseball
Hastings 16, Seward 3
SEWARD — The ups and downs of Hastings’ early season continued on Tuesday. The Tigers repped out a 16-5 win over Seward at Plum Creek Park to snap a two-game skid after winning three in a row a week ago.
A seven-run fourth flipped the game on its head and in favor of HHS, which returns home Thursday to host Norris in a makeup game.
The Tigers (5-4) knocked four one-out singles in a row in a tie game, with Cameron Brumbaugh’s the go-ahead.
Both Daeton Espino and Eijah Johnson wore pitches with the bases juiced and Chance Vertin put the Tigers up 6-2.
Then all heck broke loose after an error on a sacrifice fly by Evan Rust turned in three more Hastings runs.
Vertin plated another three runs in the fifth to boost the edge to 12-3. Hastings added four more in the seventh, highlighted by an Elijah Johnson triple.
Naz Robinson and Brumbaugh each finished 3-for-5 and scored three times.
HHS (5-4)..........011 730 4 — 16 15 3
SEW (5-5).............110 010 2 — 5 8 2
W — Espino. L — Sveeggen.
2B — H, Hinrichs. S, Hochstein, Loos.
3B — H, Johnson.
Adams Central 15, Fairbury 2
FAIRBURY — Adams Central won its third straight game in a big way Tuesday, dispatching Fairbury 15-2 in five innings.
The Patriots (3-1) outhit the Jeffs 11-4 and scored in every inning of the contest.
The AC lineup was credited with 11 runs batted in, including a team-high three by Jaron Johnson. Nick Conant and Jaxen Gangwish plated two with their bats.
Gangwish, along with relief pitcher Jacob Reichstein and first baseman Creighton Jacobitz, registered a pair of hits.
Jacobitz notched a triple as did Jayden Teichmeier, who hit his in the first inning to get the offense going in a four-run opening frame.
AC sent eight of nine in the lineup to the plate in the first and took advantage of two of Fairbury’s five errors on the night.
Reichstein struck out six in taking over for starter Joe Peshek, Monday’s hero with two clutch plays in the Patriots’ win over Platteview, in the second inning.
AC continues its six-game road trip next Tuesday at Seward.
AC (3-1).............432 33x x — 15 11 2
FHS (3-5)...............011 00x x — 2 4 5
W — Reichstein. L — Judd.
2B — F, Runge.
3B — AC, Jacobitz, Teichmeier.
Prep boys golf
Wood River invite
CAIRO — Adams Central placed second over eight teams at Centura Hills Golf Course, firing a team score of 345. Kearney Catholic won with a 332.
The Patriots placed four individuals in the top 10. Decker Shestak (82) finished third, Brayden Underwood (83) was fourth, Axel Andersen (90) eighth and Cole Redding ninth (90). Austin Vontz carded a 93.
Prep girls tennis
GICC invite
GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia finished second of four teams at Tuesday’s Grand Island Central Catholic invitational with 11 points, five behind the host Crusaders.
Addie Demuth won the No. 1 singles title with a 3-0 day. She beat Holdrege’s Amelia Ptacnik 8-1, St. Paul’s Kailee Shreve 8-0 and GICC’s Lauren Schardt 8-5.
Leah Hentzen was second at No. 2 singles, going 2-1 with wins over St. Paul’s Alyssa Ritter (8-0) and Holdrege’s Claire Maloley (8-0).
No. 1 doubles team Emi Cerny and Emma Schuttes and No. 2 doubles team Amy Tran and Sarah Walz each went 1-2 on the day.