Prep softball
St. Cecilia 8, Kearney Catholic 0
Audrey Rossow threw a two-hit shutout and St. Cecilia won its seventh game in a row Monday night at Smith Complex.
The Class C No. 7 Hawkettes (15-4) downed Kearney Catholic 8-0 in five innings. Rossow struck out six and permitted just two hits and issued one walk.
Avery Kissinger doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs. Abbey Musalek tripled and drove in a run, and Kyler Weidner singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Highway 6 13, Fairbury 1
It took just three innings for Highway 6 to take care of Fairbury Monday night in a makeup game.
The Trailblazers (7-11) scored seven runs in the opening frame and added three runs in each the second and third.
Kaitlyn Mousel capped the first inning with a two-run home run — one of the team's three extra-base hits. Alexa Hale roped a triple and Addison Klabunde doubled.
Brooklyn Nelson was 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs. Isabel Raburn and Faith Harmon joined Hale and Mousel with two hits.
Raburn struck out five in the circle.
Hastings invite
Class B No. 2 Hastings went winless at its own invite on Saturday. The Tigers fell to McCook 6-5, No. 4 Bennington 9-5, and Norris 6-2.
McCook scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, the shut down Hastings in the top of the fifth before the game's time limit expired. A Tiger error allowed the go-ahead run to score.
Brooke Ochsner and Emma Landgren each doubled as part of two-hit outings.
Bennington led 9-2 before the Tigers (14-5) sewed up the margin with a three-run fifth.
The Badgers hit a pair of home runs and two doubles to constructed their lead.
Pyper Witte had a triple and Landgren doubled as one of her three hits.
A three-run homer in the third inning gave Norris its initial 4-0 edge.
Ochsner led off the bottom half with a solo shot for the Tigers, who scored two runs in the inning to cut the lead in half, but Hastings struck out 10 times in the game.
Prep volleyball
Central City invite
CENTRAL CITY — Adams Central was crowned Central City invite champions on Saturday for the fourth year in a row.
The Patriots (10-2) picked up two-set wins over Aquinas Catholic (25-11, 25-9) and Nebraska Christian (25-13, 25-13) while clinching a three-set victory over Wood River (26-24, 24-26, 25-8).
AC beat Class D-1 No. 10 Nebraska Christian for the invite title. Megyn Scott pounded 14 kills while Isabel DeJonge dug 12 attacks and Gabby Feeney dished 18 assists.
Scott had 16 kills against Wood River and served a pair of aces. Feeney tallied four aces to go with 21 assists.
Gracie Weichman led the Patriots with three aces against Aquinas Catholic. Scott, DeJonge and Hannah Fiala had two aces each. Scott's nine kills were the match-high.
Harvest Festival invite
GOTHENBURG — Minden finished the Harvest Festival tournament unbeaten, though the Whippets placed second on a point tiebreaker to host team Gothenburg. Both are two of the nine undefeated teams across the state, and will meet on Thursday to cut that number by at least one.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Whippets (Omaha World-Herald) also kept their sets-unbeaten streak intact with two-set wins over Aurora (25-19, 25-9), York (25-20, 25-18) and St. Paul (25-20, 25-10).
Mattie Kamery led Minden (17-0) in kills in two of the three wins Saturday. She scored a team-high eight against Aurora to go with nine assists, five digs, one block and an ace. Kamery tallied 13 kills, 12 assists and six digs against Class B York.
Makenna Betty notched seven kills and three blocks in the win over St. Paul. Myla Emery and Kamery added six kills apiece.
Emery racked up 39 assists between the three matches.