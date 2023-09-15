Prep football
Seward 26, Hastings 14
SEWARD — The Bluejays scored in every quarter tanks to Tresten Hass’ four-touchdown night. Hass threw for scores of 20- and 4-yards, and ran for scores of 8- and 1-yard.
Hastings avoided the shut out with two second-half touchdowns. Tucker Synek ra in a 2-yard score and threw for a 10-yard touchdown.
No other information was available.
Minden 37, Fairbury 6
MINDEN — Jake Ryan opened the flood gates for Minden in the second quarter with a 46-yard touchdown run, and the Whippets cruised past winless Fairbury on Friday night.
Braxton Janda ran for four touchdowns — the longest was eight yards — and 48 yards as Minden out-gained the Jeffs 238-78 on the ground.
Ryan finished with 109 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Fillmore Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 13
WILBER — Class C-2 No. 6 Fillmore Central handled Wilber-Clatonia 35-13 Friday night.
The unbeaten Panthers scored three touchdowns in the first half and closed with a pair in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach after the Wolverines cut it 21-13 with a field goal in the third.
Luke Kimbrough had a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one from 35 yards, and Trevor Roach scored once via the ground and once via 22-yard interception return.
Jackson Turner recovered a blocked punt for a score, as well.
Prep girls golf
Minden invite
MINDEN — Minden defended its home course Friday with a win at the invite hosted by the Whippets.
They dusted the field by 39 strokes, taking team honors with their composite 349. Holdrege was second with a 398 and Adams Central third at 424.
Minden sophomore Kaylynn Jorgensen was medalist with the day’s low score of 76. Teammates Kara Suchsland (86) and Callie Whitten (89) were third and fourth, respectively. Brynn Smith rounded out the team score with her 98 in eighth place.
Holdrege’s Amelia Ptacnik placed fifth with a 90 while teammate Ella McClymont was sixth with a 91 and Kaylin Sughroue 15h (106).
Hastings’ Alayna Stephenson turned in a 94 in seventh place, Superior’s Rayne Biltoft finished ninth with a 99, and Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey (101) and Peyton Hartman (104) were 11th and 12th, respectively.
Prep volleyball
Harvest Days invite
GOTHENBURG — Minden remains unbeaten on the season after three wins Friday to open the Harvest Days tournament.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Whippets (Omaha World-Herald) swept No. 5 Kearney Catholic 25-14, 25-22, handled Ogallala 25-18, 25-20 and cruised against Chadron 25-17, 25-11.
Makenna Betty led the charge against the previously unbeaten Stars with eight kills and two blocks. Rebecca Lempka had a team-high nine digs and Myla Emery dished 14 assists.
Mattie Kamery posted 12 kills, eight assists, six digs and a block against the Indians. Emery added 18 assists to her day and served three aces.
Kamery tallied seven kills and 12 assists to help top the Cardinals. Makenna Starkey added six kills. Emery served three more aces to go with four kills and eight assists.
The Whippets, who have yet to drop a set this fall, play St. Paul, Aurora and York on Saturday.