Prep track
and field
Hastings
WAVERLY — Hastings’ relay teams highlighted its girls-only outing at the rescheduled Waverly invite on Monday. The meet was originally scheduled for April 7, but was moved due to the high winds.
Monday was certainly a nicer day for the teams to compete.
The Tigers placed fifth in both the 400- and 3,200-meter relays and eighth in the 1,600 relay.
Carlie Beckby, Kaelan Schultz, Abigail Kendall and Hannah Satterly led the 52.47 second charge in the 400.
Karli Shoemaker, Reagan Shoemaker, Shaylee Knott and Kelyn Henry-Perlich completed the 3,200 relay in 10 minutes, 19.75 seconds.
Madisyn Hamilton joined Beckby, Henry-Perlich and Karli Shoemaker in the 1,600 (4:34.05).
Nakhyra Jones and Schultz had the top individual finishes for the Tigers on Monday.
Jones placed sixth in the 400 with her time of 1:05.05 and Schultz was sixth in the 100 (12.75).
Lainey Benson was eighth in the two-mile, crossing the line in 13:04.85.
College golf
After day one of the Hastings invitational at Lochland Country Club, Hastings College’s men’s golf team sits in second place and the women are third.
The men are two shots back of University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma for the lead after firing a composite 310, led by Crayten Cyza’s one-under par 71. Cyza sits tied for first individually.
Eric Stephens shot even (72) while Rob Noffsinger is two over par at 74 and Gabe Escalera four over with a 76.
Mackenzie Loseke paced the Bronco women — who trail Concordia (346) and Mount Marty (353) — with an 83. Shelby Schroeder and Anna Cafferty both shot 86s. Isabel Gittings shot 102.