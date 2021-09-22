Prep cross country
Crete invite
CRETE — The Hastings girls placed sixth and boys seventh at the Crete invite Tuesday. Doniphan-Trumbull's girls finished ninth while the boys were 11th.
Kelyn Henry-Perlich paced Hastings' girls with a 17th place finish. She crossed in 21:29. Lili Widhelm was 27th (21:56), Reagan Shoemaker 29th (22:06), and Kiernan Bierman 47th (23:12.81).
Austin Carrera was the HHS boys top finisher in 16th place, running an 18:10. Evan Struss finished 19th (18:15). Kevin Vuong was 33rd in 18:45, Juan Ceron Millan crossed 38th (18:53).
Anna Fitzgerald led D-T's girls in 34th, finishing in 22:33. Avery Robb placed 36th in 22:38 and Halle Kohmetscher placed 45th (23:10).
Owen Schultz paced the Cardinal boys in 41st (18:55).
Prep girls golf
Hastings triangular
Minden won the Hastings triangular Tuesday at Lochland Country Club, putting together a nine-hole score of 182 to beat out second-place Hastings (210).
Callie Whitten and Kara Suchsland both led the Whippets with scores of 45. Kaylee Smith and Leah Livingston each shot a 46, and Brynn Smith shot a 51.
Anna Brant had the Tigers’ top score with a 44, which was the best score of all the golfers on Tuesday. Leah Krings finished with a 49, while Taylor Delaney (55), Gracey McIntyre (62), and Kendall Consbruck (66) also competed for the Huskers.
Prep softball
Hastings
LEXINGTON — All it took was four innings for Hastings High to leave Lexington with a victory. The Tigers bounced back from Saturday's 1-0 loss to No. 1 Skutt and downed the Minutemaids 11-1.
A six-run first provided the initial boost. Then, HHS tacked on solo runs in the second and third before a three-run fourth.
Faith Molina homered and Carlie Mulbach and Delaney Mullen doubled. That trio, along with McKinsey Long, each drove in two runs. HHS recorded 10 hits to Lexington's four.
Peytin Hudson completed the winning decision in the circle with four innings on 40 pitches. She struck out three and surrendered an unearned run.
Prep volleyball
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
SHELBY — Class D-1 No. 5 BDS swept a road triangular Tuesday, defeating Nebraska Lutheran 25-21, 25-15, and host Shelby/Rising City 25-12, 25-4.
Taylor Sliva led the Eagles' attack in both matches totaling nine kills. Hannah Miller combined to dish 20 assists. Mariah Sliva served six aces and tallied nine kills between the matches.
Fillmore Central, Lawrence-Nelson, Thayer Central
GENEVA — Thayer Central swept Fillmore Central and Lawrence-Nelson Tuesday night. The Titans beat the host Panthers 25-14, 25-13, and the Raiders 25-21, 25-13.
Kaisha Solomon led with nine kills against the Panthers and added two blocks against Lawrence-Nelson. Natalie Tietjen recorded eight kills against the Raiders. Jasa Wiedel dished a combined 22 assists. She served three aces to L-N. Maddie Wells dug up a total of 17 attacks.
The Titans improved to 12-3 on the season. No other information was available.