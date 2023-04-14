College softball
Dordt 4, Hastings College 2; HC 5, Dordt 4 (10 innings)
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Hastings College squandered a two-run lead in the sixth inning of game two, but outlasted Dordt in extra innings to secure a split in conference play on Friday.
Taylor Stuhr played hero for the Broncos in the 10th inning of the nightcap. Her double brought home the winning run in Sophia Havercamp.
It backed up a solid effort on the mound by Kyleigh Boever, who tossed nine innings and struck out nine Defenders while only walking three.
The Broncos were held to just two runs on two hits in the first game, a 4-2 loss. Macie Mays lifted a two-run home run over the wall in the fourth inning to cut Dordt’s lead to one, but HC couldn’t muster much else against Abby Kraemer, one of the GPAC’s top pitchers.
Kraemer struck out nine Broncos and issued only one walk. Her defense also played a clean game.
Game one
HC.........................000 200 0 — 2 2 0
DU.........................111 010 x — 4 6 0
W — Kraemer. L — Haverkamp.
2B — D, Groen.
3B — D, Olsen, Terpstra, Cox.
HR — H, Mays.
Game two
HC (14-18, 8-6)..111 001 000 1 — 5 9 1
DU (25-7, 6-2)..200 002 000 0 — 4 10 1
W — Boever. L — Kraemer.
2B — H, Stuhr.
Prep baseball
Columbus 4, Hastings 0
COLUMBUS — After a six-day layoff, Hastings bats and defense were still on break Friday.
The Tigers (6-6) were held to just three hits and made four errors in a 4-0 loss to Columbus.
Two Hastings hits came in the same inning, the second, when Evan Rust and Carlos Jimenez knocked back-to-back singles. But a double play ended the threat.
Rust had two of the three Tiger hits.
The Tigers had three other base runners via two walks and the Discoverers’ only error of the day behind Spencer Shotkoski.
The Columbus hurler struck out five in his complete game, 85-pitch effort. His offense put him in position for the win early on.
Jack Faust, the Discoverers’ first batter of the game, reached on an error and came around to score on a groundout by Bentley Willison.
Faust hit a sacrifice fly in the second to score Grant Anderson and singled in Anderson in the fourth.
Willison capped the low-scoring affair with an RBI single in the sixth for insurance.
Hastings is at Kearney on Saturday.
Hastings (6-6).......000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Columbus (7-7).....110 101 x — 4 6 1
W — Spencer Shotkoski. L — Daeton Espino.
Prep track and field
Marsh Beck invite
MINDEN — Minden’s boys and girls each won seven events at their home invite Friday afternoon. The boys won outright, scoring 152 points, while the girls tied Adams Central for first place with 170.
The Patriots combined to win 11 events, six were by the girls and five by the boys. Grant Trausch continued his hot start to the season by setting a meet record and new school record in the 100-meter dash.
Several athletes set personal bests.
Boys team results
1, Minden 152; 2, Adams Central 130; 3, Kearney 124; 4, GICC 76 1/2; 5, Gibbon 32; 6, Grand Island 22 1/2
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Weber, AC, 43-7; 2, Bandix, Min, 42-8; 3, Eagle Elk, Min, 42-6; 4, Free, Grand Island, 42-3; 5, Samuelson, Gib, 40-7 1/4; 6, Jahn, K, 39-3 3/4
Discus — 1, Lutkemeier, Min, 123-3; 2, Peterson, K, 122-1; 3, Hunt, K, 114-2; 4, Samuelson, Gib, 107-0; 5, Escalante, GICC, 105-2; 6, Eagle Elk, Min, 104-6
Pole vault — 1, Heath, Min, 11-8; 2, Waldron, AC, 11-8; 2, Goodman, K, 10-8; 4, Escalante, GICC, 10-2; 5, Hanson, K, 10-2; 6, Criffield, K, 9-8; 6, Baird, K, 9-8
High jump — 1, Brachle, K, 5-4; 2, Harper, AC, 5-4; 3, Griffin, GI, 5-4; 4, Rodriguez, K, 5-4; 5, Derr, K, 5-2; 6, Dau, GI, 5-2; 6, Paider, K, 5-2
Long jump — 1, Nadir, GICC, 20-2 1/2; 2, Dinslage, K, 20-1 1/4; 3, J. Trausch, AC, 119-8 3/4; 4, Diaz, GI, 19-6 1/2; 5, McElhinny, K, 19-0; 6, Evans, K, 18-11
Triple jump — 1, Glanzer, Min, 38-0 1/2; 2, Heikkinen, Gib, 37-4; 3, Piper, K, 37-0 1/2; 4, Holsten, Min, 36-0 1/2; 5, Ewers, GICC, 35-10 1/2; 5, Dau, GI, 35-10 1/2
100 — 1, G. Trausch, AC, 10.87; 2, Nadir, GICC, 11.49; 3, Briley Hughes, AC, 11.61; 4, Gus Phye, K, 11.75; 5, Johnson, GICC, 11.82; 6, Wiens, AC, 11.90
200 — 1, G. Trausch, AC, 22.48; 2, Nadir, GICC, 23.57; 3, Gibb, Min, 23.77; 4, Phye, K, 24.19; 5, Hughes, AC, 24.39; 6, J. Trausch, AC, 24.52
400 — 1, Calderon, AC, 52.73; 2, Stava, GICC, 54.39; 3, O’Dey, AC, 56.91; 4, Hlavinka, Gib, 57.45; 5, Dooley, AC, 59.20; 6, Gollmes, Min, 59.41
800 — 1, Harsin, Min, 2:10.60; 2, Boudreau, Min, 2:12.51; 3, Brais, Min, 2:12.84; 4, Birch, GICC, 2:14.20; 5, Mellman, Min, 2:15.72; 6, Bules, Min, 2:21.89
1,600 — 1, Jameson, Min, 4:59.57; 2, Cederburg, Min, 5:00.39; 3, Frey, K, 5:12.04; 4, Peterson, K, 5:17.36; 5, Anderson, K, 5:17.58; 6, Pilsl, GICC, 5:20.79
3,200 — 1, Pilsl, GICC, 11:42.22; 2, Martinez, Gib, 12:07.45; 3, Heckman, AC, 12:32.88
110 hurdles — 1, Fleischer, AC, 16.24; 2, Brachle, K, 16.55; 3, Eckhardt, Min, 16.74; 4, Denney, K, 17.13; 5, Hollman, K, 19.89; 6, Debban, K, 20.82
300 hurdles — 1, Denney, K, 45.33; 2, Fleischer, AC, 46.19; 3, Loseke, Min, 47.18; 4, Eckhardt, Min, 48.67; 5, Propp, AC, 49.84; 6, Brachle, K, 50.00
400 relay — 1, GICC 46.94; 2, Minden 47.27; 3, Kearney 48.62; 4, Adams Central 49.01; 5, Grand Island 50.15; 6, Gibbon 51.38
1,600 relay — 1, Minden 3:45.68; 2, Adams Central 3:46.66; 3, Kearney 4:01.43; 4, Kearney C 4:02.86; 5, Minden B 4:03.16; 6, Grand Island 4:14.53
3,200 relay — 1, Minden 9:09.99; 2, Kearney 9:13.00; 3, Adams Central 10:00.73; 4, Gibon 10:07.05
Girls team results
1, Adams Central 170; 1, Minden 170; 3, Kearney 85; 4, GICC 79; 5, Gibbon 21
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Schneider, GICC, 36-3; 2, Hemberger, AC, 33-1 1/2; 3, Jacobsen, Min, 32-3 1/2; 4, Hasselmann, GICC, 31-9; 5, Kalvoda, AC, 31-6; 6, Klabunde, Min, 31-1; 6, Ghaifan, GICC, 31-1
Discus — 1, Hemberger, AC, 113-6; 2, Schneider, GICC, 107-4; 3, Hasselmann, GICC, 106-2; 4, Jacobsen, Min, 102-3; 5, Kalvoda, AC, 97-4; 6, Murillo-Corona, Gib, 91-0
Pole vault — 1, M. Scott, AC, 9-8; 2, Cederburg, Min, 9-2; 3, Gellatly, GICC, 8-8; 4, Houchin, Min, 8-2; 5, Joseph, GICC, 7-8; 5, Anderson, GICC, 7-8; 5, Moll, AC, 7-8; 6, Pierson, K, 7-8
High jump — 1, Starkey, Min, 5-2; 2, Land, Min, 5-0; 3, Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 4, Baker, AC, 4-10; 5, Betty, Min, 4-8; 5, Blake, GICC, 4-8; 6, Glandt, K, 4-8
Long jump — 1, A. Trausch, AC, 16-3 1/4; 2, Glandt, K, 15-9; 3, Lancaster, AC, 15-8 1/2; 4, Amend, K, 14-8 1/4; 5, Fiala, AC, 14-7 1/2; 6, Kamery, Min, 14-7 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Madriz, Min, 32-3 3/4; 2, Amend, K, 32-0 1/4; 3, Herbek, GICC, 31-11; 4, Cool, K, 31-9 1/2; 5, Davis, Gib, 31-1 1/2; 6,, Betke, K, 30-8
100 — 1, M. Trausch, AC, 13.26; 2, Fish, AC, 13.59; 3, Martinez, K, 13.69; 4, Kuehn, K, 13.72; 5, Benson, K, 13.93; 6, Madriz, Min, 13.95
200 — 1, M. Trausch, AC, 28.03; 2, Fish, AC, 28.52; 3, Kuehn, Min, 28.59; 4, L. Starkey, Min, 29.14; 5, Madriz, Min, 29.18; 6, Benson, K, 29.19
400 — 1, M. Starkey, Min, 1:01.87; 2, Mousel, AC, 1:01.93; 3, A. Trausch, AC, 1:04.12; 4, Kucera, Gib, 11:07.63; 5, Johnson, GICC, 1:08.29; 6, Betty, Min, 1:08.74
800 — 1, M. Starkey, Min, 2:39.70; 2, L. Lancaster, AC, 2:48.23; 3, Denney, K, 2:48.48; 4, Johnson, AC, 2:49.51; 5, Cardenas, Min, 2:52.20; 6, Lungrin, K, 2:55.43
1,600 — 1, Gaasch, K, 6:02.78; 2, O’Boyle, GICC, 6:04.22; 3, Hurt, Min, 6:05.94; 4, Castro, K, 6:25.13; 5, Rehtus, Min, 6:30.44; 6, Taillon, K, 6:48.64
3,200 — 1, O’Boyle, GICC, 13:22.98; 2, Labenz, Min, 14:39.24; 3, Cass, AC, 14:51.23; 4, Iniguez, Min, 15:08.86; 5, Haney, GICC, 16:01.10
100 hurdles — 1, Kamery, Min, 15.65; 2, Emery, Min, 16.15; 3, Kucera, Gib, 16.38; 4, Johnson, GICC, 16.68; 5, Mousel, AC, 16.69; 6, M. Scott, AC, 17.46
300 hurdles — 1, Mousel, AC, 47.69; 2, Kamery, Min, 49.40; 3, Emery, Min, 50.97; 4, M. Scott, AC, 52.10; 5, Johnson, GICC, 53.19; 6, Willis, K, 56.93
400 relay — 1, Minden 55.25; 2, GICC 57.08; 3, Adams Central 57.18; 4, Gibbon 58.22; 5, Minden B 1:01.37; 6, Kearney 1:03.39
1,600 relay — 1, Minden 4:23.32; 2, Adams Central 4:24.72; 3, Kearney 4:55.62; 4, Gibbon 4:59.83
3,200 relay — 1, Kearney 11:17.25; 2, Minden 11:34.99