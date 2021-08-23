Prep girls golf
Doniphan-Trumbull invite
GRAND ISLAND — Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey led Tribland golfers with a fifth-place finish at Indianhead Golf Course after she shot a 93.
Hastings High’s Anna Brant carded a 97 for the Tigers’ high score. Leah Krings turned in a 103, Taylor Delaney shot 120 and Meeka Francis finished with a 143.
Following O’Dey were Emily Stoeger (114), Maggie Rostvet (128), and Morgan Stoeger (154).
GICC’s Angela Messere won the invite with an 85. Northwest was the team champ at 395.
Superior’s Haley Blackstone led the Wildcats to fourth-place finish with a 102. Emma Henderson shot 105, Rayen Biltoft finished at 107 and Neah McMeen had a 115.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Sydney Rainforth turned in a 116, Hailey Keezer produced a 131, Katelyn Varah came in at 140, and Jen Shafer finished with a 159.