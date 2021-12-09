Prep boys basketball
Sandy Creek
FAIRFIELD — The Sandy Creek boys basketball team lost a close battle on Thursday, falling 39-36 to Centennial. Micah Biltoft led the Cougars with 10 points, Hayden Shuck added nine, Josh Shaw and Drake Lally both finished with six, and Jake Shuck tallied five.
Red Cloud
LINN, Kan. — Red Cloud picked up its first win of the season Thursday, defeating Linn, Kansas, 40-32. Ben Ely led the Warriors with 14 points. Malaki Horne added nine, Landon Mahon seven, Sam Dilley six, and Hugo Basco four.
Prep girls basketball
Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — Blue Hill hung on to beat Alma 49-43 Thursday night after trailing at the intermission. Freshman Reece Mlady led the Bobcats with 12 points; seven players scored for the home team. Mlady added eight rebounds to her line. India Mackin added 11 points and three steals for Blue Hill.
Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan doubled up Dorchester 46-23 Thursday behind 14 points from Jasmine Turrubiates. Cameran Jansky added nine for the Timberwolves.
Wilcox-Hildreth
SHELTON — Wilcox-Hildreth fell to Shelton 46-20 Thursday night. Madison Bunger buried 11 points for the Falcons in the loss.