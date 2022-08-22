Prep softball
St. Cecilia goes 2-0 at triangular
KEARNEY — The Class C No. 4 Hawkettes (4-1) knocked off preseason No. 3 Kearney Catholic and Centennial during a triangular Monday.
Chloe Rossow went 3-for-3 against the Broncos and Jordan Head doubled in a pair of runs to secure a 9-6 victory. Abbey Musalek added a pair of hits for STC.
Alli Stritt struck out six and walked one over four innings to earn the win in the circle.
The Hawkettes carried the momentum into an 8-4 win over the host Stars, who moved up to Class B this season.
STC repped out 12 hits, including a pair of doubles by Musalek and others by Head and Paisley Mangers.
Head was the winning pitcher, throwing 4 1/3 innings and fanning four batters.
Mangers finished 3-for-3 at the dish. Brooke Bohlke had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Prep girls golf
Doniphan-Trumbull invite
GRAND ISLAND — Five Tribland teams hit their first tee shots of the girls golf season Monday at Indianhead Golf Course.
Adams Central was tops among area teams, collectively firing a 412 and placing fourth. Grand Island Central Catholic placed first and was the only team under 400 at 375.
Superior followed the Patriots in fifth (419), Hastings High took sixth (453), Doniphan-Trumbull eighth (560), and Sutton ninth (576).
AC junior Sidney O’Dey tied for the silver medal individually as she shot an 86 behind GICC’s Julia Messere (78). Freshman Peyton Hartman placed eighth, turning in an 94.
Hastings’ Anna Brant was fifth with an 89. Superior’s Haley Blackstone finished sixth at 92.