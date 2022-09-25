College soccer
HC women back on track
After a heartbreaking loss to Jamestown on a controversial goal Thursday, the Broncos handed Presentation College its first loss Saturday on homecoming.
Hastings (7-1, 2-1) scored three times in the opening half in their 4-0 victory at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Dekota Schubert broke the ice unassisted in the 19th minute, then tallied her second goal six minutes later on a pass from Julia Vilanova. She's now tied with Noami Pedroza for the team lead.
Grace Henry capped the first 45 with a goal in the 40th minute, then Megan Lampe polished off the victory with a tally in the 79th minute. Both goals were each player's respective first goals of the season.
Presentation had just two shots on goal, both were saved by Sofie Jackson-Pedersen.
Bronco men win fourth straight
Since suffering their first loss on quite literally a last-second goal at Benedictine Sept. 7, the Broncos are now 4-0 after a 5-0 homecoming win over Presentation College Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Lukas Goetz scored both of his goals in the first half, including one in the fifth minute unassisted. His second came in the 31st minute from Noah Roblin.
Ross Murphy made it 3-0 just before half off a pass from Ryan Lewis.
David Panter maintained his team lead with his seventh goal of the season, which came in the 68th minute from Ruben Bande.
The Saints then gave away an own goal in the 69th minute.
HC dominated the shot counter with 33 (15 on goal) to Presentation's one.
Bronco volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College didn't have its best stuff but the Broncos survived a grinder with Briar Cliff 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City.
The Broncos (16-5, 5-2) opened the match hitting .024 with 10 errors but cut the mistakes in half in set two and only committed three in the third to finish strong.
Tied 9-9 in the first, HC broke away with a 6-1 run an rode a plethora of Briar Cliff miscues to the set victory.
The Broncos were chasing five points early in set two but finding their groove. A 7-2 run, which featured kills by Bri Lemke, Dacey Sealey and Amani Monroe, helped Hastings tie the set. A 4-0 run on kills by Peyton Roper, Lemke and Makenna Asher late gave HC the edge it needed.
The third was HC's best set by attack percentage. The Broncos, who are the only team in the top eight of the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings unranked, scored four of the first five points in the set before BC tied it at 8.
HC answered with a 12-5 run for a 20-13 lead en route to the sweep.
Lemke and Majesta Valasek tied with a team-high six kills and Sealey added five on 31 assists by Asher.
Prep softball
Hastings goes 2-1 at Crete invite
CRETE — One pitch changed the trajectory of Hastings' day at the Crete invite Saturday.
Elkhorn North's Reese Pearson drove a 1-0 pitch over the wall in the top of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie with the Class B No, 7 Tigers and it proved to be the difference.
HHS stranded Grayce Beck at third following a leadoff double in the bottom half.
The Tigers (18-10) scored first in the ballgame, their only loss of the 2-1 weekend, when Sammy Schmidt hit a two-out homer.
Crete's Delaney Phalen smacked a three-run home run in the top of the second to wipe out the HHS lead. Beck, though, singled in Emma Landgren in the bottom half to get the Tigers back within one.
Landgren's solo shot in the fourth tied the game before the Wolves took advantage of a leadoff walk followed by a single in the sixth.
Sandwiching the loss were a pair of mercy-rule victories by Hastings. The Tigers beat the host Cardinals 8-0 to open the day and capped it with a 17-1 rout of first-year program Lincoln Northwest.
Makenzie Nollette, Eleanor Oliver and Macie Wolever all hit home runs against Crete. Beck, Carlie Muhlbach and Emma Synek each doubled behind Alyssa Breckner's five-strikeout, four-hit, five-inning complete game.
Schmidt kickstarted the Tiger offense with a two-run home run in the first against the fledgling Falcons to give HHS a lead for good.
Hastings capitalized on four LNW errors in a long, 13-run second inning that ended the game.
Schmidt, Nollette, Muhlbach and Oliver doubled in the inning where the Tigers had 17 at-bats.
Prep volleyball
Tigers take third at own invite
Tournament champion Amherst swept Hastings High (12-8) to begin the day, but the Tigers responded with a pair of sweeps to clinch third place at its home invite Saturday.
Hastings beat Platteview 25-18, 25-22 to finish 1-1 in pool play of the six-team tournament. That pit the Tigers against Elkhorn for bronze. HHS prevailed 25-18, 25-21.
No other information was available.