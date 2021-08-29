Hasting College
Men’s soccer
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Hastings College bounced back from a season-opening loss Friday night to nab a draw against University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Broncos scored the equalizer with 27 seconds remaining in overtime when a throw in from Keegan Goracke-Johnson found the head of Paul Obrusnik, who snuck it past the USAO keeper.
The Drovers pulled ahead of the Broncos in the 77th minute, breaking a tie that lasted for roughly 20 minutes. USAO led 1-0 before Goracke-Johnson knotted the game in the 57th minute on an assist from Lukas Goetz.
Women’s soccer
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The HC women were outshot 24 to 11 (15-5 on goal) Saturday in their 5-1 loss to the USAO drovers. Dekota Schubert scored the only goal for the Broncos and in came in the 82nd minute.
Volleyball
The Hastings College volleyball team improved to 8-0 on the season with a clean weekend sweep of its four opponents.
The Broncos did not drop a set to either of its Friday opponents — Panhandle State and Haskell Indian Nations University — or Mayville State and Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.
HC opened Saturday with a 25-11, 25-22, 25-23 win over the MSU Comets, Sydney Mullin tallied 11 kills and Miriam Miller added nine. Amani Monroe scored eight kills and Makenna Asher had six to go along with 21 assists. Jaisee Stinson had 18 assists. Ireland Currey dug 13 attacks while Kamri Adler had 10 digs.
In HC’s 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over KWU, Miller had 15 1/2 points, including 12 kills, two ace serves, one solo block, and 17 digs.
Monroe had nine kills, Mullin added eight, and Asher slugged five. Stinson dished 22 assists. Adler recorded 11 digs.
Prep boys tennis
Adams Central, Hastings
GRAND ISLAND — Hastings’ Brayden Schram won the GICC invite at the No. 1 singles spot, finishing 4-0.
The Adams Central boys tennis team wen 5-10 on the weekend.
No. 1 doubles team of Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke went 3-1 with wins over Hastings, Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Christian.
Tate McIntyre and Carter Lipovsky went 2-2 at No. 2 doubles, beating Lincoln Christian and Hastings but falling to GICC and Kearney Catholic.
Prep softball
Hastings
LINCOLN — The Hastings softball team went 3-0 at the LPS invite over the weekend, recording wins over Norfolk, Malcolm and Southeast.
Emma Synek and Kaelan Schultz homered and Peytin Hudson earned the win in the circle in HHS’ 4-2 win over Norfolk.
Faith Molina struck out four over five innings in the 4-2 win over Malcolm and also hit a double. Schultz slugged a triple, and Delaney Mullen drove in a pair of runs with her two hits.
Schultz and McKinsey Long homered in the 6-1 win over Southeast while Hudson allowed just five hits in five innings for the decision. Molina struck out three in relief. Mullen added two hits.
Prep volleyball
Minden invite
MINDEN — Thayer Central won the Minden volleyball invite, going 4-0 on the weekend with wins over Lincoln Christian, Fillmore Central, Blue Hill, and the host Whippets.
TC’s Natalie Tietjen and Jayme Huhman combined for 20 kills in the 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 win over the Whippets in the title match. Jasa Wiedel sent out 31 assists and served two aces. Maddie Wells had 28 digs. Cassie Hergott managed two blocks.
Sloane Beck paced the host squad with 11 kills while Mattie Kamery had eight kills and 12 assists. Bailey Rogers recorded 20 digs for Minden.
Blue Hill went 1-3 at the invite, beating Fillmore Central 25-20, 25-15. Abigail Meyer finished with eight kills. Kasey Meyer served four aces and India Mackin scooped seven digs. Reece Mlady had 13 assists.