Prep football
Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull edged Gibbon 24-20 Friday night, scoring once in each quarter.
Blake Detamore rushed for four touchdowns and 201 yards on 26 carries.
Franklin
FRANKLIN — Franklin knocked off Wauneta-Palisade 52-18 Friday behind Jake Harrison’s four touchdown night. Harrison scored two via the air and ground. He rushed for 169 yards and threw for 90.
Mile Cleveland scored twice and Zayden Wilsey added one score on the ground. Colton Bower and Grant Haussermann each caught touchdowns.
Fillmore Central
GENEVA — Fillmore Central shut out Syracuse 27-0 Friday night. Keegan Theobald threw for two scores and finished 9-for-17 with 126 yards. He also rushed for one score.
Luke Kimbrough carried eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown. Kody Myers caught on touchdown pass for 10 yards.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Cross County took down Thayer Central 53-14 Friday night, leading the home team 39-6 at the half.
Sam Souerdyke and Jordan Mariska each scored rushing touchdowns. Souerdyke racked up 78 yards on 17 rushes.
Prep girls golf
HHS
GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings High girls golf team competed in the GI invite. Anna Brandt led the team with a 93 and Leah Krings shot a 98. Taylor Delaney (126), Gracey McIntyre (133), Kendall Consbruck (138) also competed for the Tigers.