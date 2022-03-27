Prep track and field
Fairbury invite
FAIRBURY — Fillmore Central, Sandy Creek and Superior competed at the Fairbury invite on Saturday.
Superior's girls and boys had the top Tribland finishes. The Wildcat girls were in fifth place with 46 points and the boys seventh (36).
Tribland boys results (top 6 finishes)
110 hurdles — 2, Dane Miller, Sup, 15.62
300 hurdles — 2, Dane Miller, Sup, 41.58
1,600 — 5, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 4:51.91
3,200 — 2, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:37.28
400 relay — 3, Superior (Jacob Meyer, Gavin Ekstein, Matt Colgrove, Dane Miller) 45.16
1,600 relay — 5, Fillmore Central (Isaiah Lauby, Cole Nedrow, Luke Kimbrough, Aiden Hinrichs) 3:47.80
3,200 relay — 4, Fillmore Central (Hinrichs, Nedrow, Ashtin Clark, Cooper Schelkopf) 9:10.75
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-7; 5, Eli Meyers, FC, 5-8
Long jump — 5, Gavin Ekstein, Sup, 19-5
Triple jump — 4, Luke Kimbrough, FC, 38-9; 5, Keegan Theobald, FC, 38-5; 6, Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 35-11
Discus — 1, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 153-9
Shot put — 5, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 46-11 1/2
Tribland girls results (top 6 finishes)
100 — 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 12.91; 3, Ella Gardner, Sup, 13.02
200 — 2, Ella Gardner, Sup, 26.95
400 — 5, Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:06.25
1,600 relay — 6, Sandy Creek (Jenna Heinz, Teagan Jarosik, Ella Martin, Karys Lipovsky) 4:40.86
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 17-7; 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 16-8 1/2
Triple jump, 6, Jenna Heinz, SC, 32-3 1/4
Discus — 1, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 139-10; 5, Atlee Kobza, Sup, 108-4
Shot put — 1, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 37-3
Pole vault — 4, Angie Schademann, FC, 9-6