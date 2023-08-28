Prep boys tennis
KEARNEY — Hastings split its triangular with Kearney Catholic and Grand Island Central Catholic on Monday afternoon.
The Tigers defeated the host Stars 4-1, taking all three singles matches and one doubles.
HHS fell 3-2 to the Crusaders, with the pair of wins coming at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Hastings 4, KC 1
No. 1 singles — Ben Hafer, Hastings, def. Jackson Dunham, KC; 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 — Alex Hafer, Hastings, def. Brody Watts, KC; 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 — Conner George, Hastings, def. Blake Seier, KC; 6-1, 7-5
No. 1 doubles — Braydon Power/Parker Ablott, Hastings, def. Jaydon Hernandez/Anthony Zamudio, KC; 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8)
No. 2 — Avery Lul/Braden Bender, KC, def. Mason Kusek/Ethan Zimmerman, Hastings; 6-1, 6-1
GICC 3, Hastings 2
No. 1 singles — Austin Stabb, GICC, def. Ben Hafer, Hastings; 7-5, 6-2
No. 2 — Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Alex Hafer, Hastings; 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 — Mason Kusek, Hastings, def. Aaron Mack, GICC, 6-1, 6-4
No. 1 doubles — Jaydon Hernandez/Anthony Zamudio, GICC, def. Braydon Power/Parker Ablott, Hastings; 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Conner George/Ethan Zimmerman, Hastings, def. Avery Lul/Braden Bender, GICC; 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8)
Prep softball
Centura/Central Valley 5, Highway 6 3
CAIRO — Centura/Central Valley hung on to beat Highway 6 Monday night thanks to a big night by Allison Brandt.
The junior hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, then pitched the final 1 2/3 innings scoreless.
Brandt was the lone Diamonds hitter with multiple hits — she doubled in the third and drove in the game’s first run in the first. She struck out three Trailblazers in her relief appearance.
The Diamonds scored in each of the first three innings. Maggie Myers tagged a solo home run in the second. Kendra Cargill plated Lauren Suntych with a groundout in the third.
Highway 6 cracked the scoreboard in the fourth with an RBI single by Ellie Reichstein. She plated two more runs in the sixth with another.
Isabel Raburn also tagged two hits, including a triple, for the Trailblazers, who fell to 4-3 on the season. She also threw a complete game and struck out seven.
Oviedo leads Pirates over Royals 5-0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johan Oviedo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in 53 major league starts, Ke’Bryan Hayes had four hits and Zack Greinke lost his ninth consecutive decision in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5-0 win and the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.
Oviedo (8-13) struck out five and walked two while throwing a career-high 112 pitches. It was just the 28th complete game in the major leagues this season and the first complete game in 150 professional starts for the 26-year-old right-hander dating to 2016.
Kansas City (41-92) didn’t advance a runner past first base. The Royals were blanked for the 14th time this season and held to two hits or fewer for the eighth time.
Greinke (1-13) gave up two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, dropping to 0-9 in 17 starts since beating Baltimore on May 3. The 39-year-old right-hander is tied with Oviedo, Kyle Freeland and Rich Hill for second in the majors in losses, trailing only teammate Jordan Lyles at 15. Grienke had only 1-2-3 inning.
Hayes singled in the first, hit an RBI double in the third for a 2-0 lead, singled in the fifth to chase Greinke and singled in the seventh against Taylor Hearn. Hayes is hitting .438 (21 for 48) since Aug. 9 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs.
Alfonso Rivas hit a run-scoring double-play grounder in the second first after Endy Rodriguez’s leadoff single and walks to Jack Suwinski and Liover Peguero.
Andrew McCutchen and Joshua Palacios had RBI singles in the seventh off Hearn. and Rivas doubled in a run in the eighth against Jackson Kowar.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Royals: RHP Brady Singer is going to miss his next turn Wednesday. Manager Matt Quatraro said Singer has shown signs of arm fatigue but there is nothing physically wrong.
UP NEXT
LHP Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.66 ERA) starts Tuesday night.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB