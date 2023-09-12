Prep boys tennis
Adams Central 11, Holdrege 1
Adams Central swept the doubles matches and won seven of eight singles matches to notch a dual victory over Holdrege on Tuesday.
No. 1 singles — Chase Bailey, Hol, def. Jonathan Reiners, AC; 8-4
No. 2 — Austin Vontz, AC, def. Brayden Keffeler, Hol; 8-2
No. 3 — Axel Andersen, AC, def. Logan Raburn, Hol; 8-2;
No. 4 — Dylan Janzen, AC, def. Matthew King, Hol; 8-0
No. 5 — Taylor Ablott, AC, def. Aden Ingwerson, Hol; 8-6
No. 6 — Carter Lipovsky, AC, def. Grady Ganser, Hol; 8-0
No. 7 — Grayson Hood, AC, def. Aidyn Smith, Hoi; 8-2
No. 8 — Brayden Underwood, AC, def. Mason Clements, Hol; 8-0
No. 1 doubles — Ablott/Janzen, AC, def. King/Baily, Hol; 8-1
No. 2 — Hood/Lipovsky, AC, def. Ingwerson/Raburn, Hol; 8-1
No. 3 — Tate McIntyre/Vontz, AC, def. Tristann Berg/Keffele, Hol; 8-1
No. 4 — Andersen/Reiners, AC, def. Ganser/Smith, Hol; 8-5
Prep volleyball
Adams Central 3, Aurora 0
Megyn Scott recorded a double-double and Adams Central swept Aurora 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday night inside Patriot Gym.
Scott tallied a team-high 15 kills and dug a team-high 16 Husky attacks as the Patriots improved to 6-2.
Isabel DeJonge added nine kills and Hannah Fiala seven kills to go with two aces. Hannah Gengenbach terminated five kills and Lucy Fago two.
Gabby Feeney had 36 assists.
St. Cecilia 3, Blue Hill 0
Ryann Sabatka led the Hawkettes (5-5) with nine kills and an ace in their 25-13, 25-16, 25-12 win over Blue Hill (0-8) Tuesday night inside Chapman Gymnasium.
Brynn Weeks tallied seven kills while Payton Sullivan and Lindsey Parr notched six apiece. Nathie Krikac chipped in three kills and Emma Schultes one.
Kathryn Van Skiver dished 28 assists and served three aces.
No other information was available.
Superior 3, Sutton 0
SUPERIOR — Reagan Meyers slammed 12 kills ad Halle Bargen added five as Superior swept Sutton 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (9-4) pounded 30 kills, served five aces and registered 10 blocks.
Carly Skalka (8 kills) and Lily McCroden (7 kills) led the Fillies (11-6), who totaled 28 kills, three aces and three blocks.
Thayer Central 3, Sandy Creek 0
HEBRON — Jadyn Bowman buried 14 kills and Emma Brueggemann scooped 14 digs as Thayer Central (7-0) swept Sandy Creek 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 Tuesday night.
Ella Brueggemann added seven kills, four aces, and 16 assists. Olivia Wiedel dished 13 assists. Piper Havel registered two blocks.
No other information was available.