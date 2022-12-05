Prep girls wrestling
Minden def. No. 9 Northwest 54-24
MINDEN — Minden boasts one of the deeper girls wrestling teams in central Nebraska, and the Whippets proved it against top 10 competition on Monday.
The Whippets dominated No. 9 Northwest with with five wins all via pin, and benefitted from four open classes in a 54-24 rout.
At 235 pounds, Savannah Koch had the dual’s fastest victory in just 15 seconds over Northwest’s Kaelin Millan. Aliena Osterbuhr also finished her match in under a minute at 120 pounds, pinning Northwest’s Taryn Brewer in 47 seconds.
Megan Althouse (135 pounds) Millie Jacobsen (155) and Trinity Petty (170) also registered pins.
Minden 54, Amherst 10: Megan Althouse (130 pounds) was Minden’s only winning wrestler in the dual, registering a pin in the first period.
Amherst got its wins from Carsyn McBride (110 pounds) and defending state champion Reagen Gallaway (155), but otherwise had eight open weight classes.
Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, enter draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.
The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren’t disclosed through the season.
The announcement was made by the football program on Monday.
The Buckeyes play Georgia in a CPF semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (1,039 yards, nine touchdowns) assumed larger roles in the passing game with Smith-Njigba sidelined.
The junior from Rockwall, Texas, set school records in 2021 for receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). His yardage total broke a 20-year-old Big Ten Conference record.
Smith-Njigba set an all-time bowl game record with 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl win over Utah. He also broke the Rose Bowl record with 15 receptions and tied the game record with three touchdowns.
Clemson QB enters portal
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after an up-and-down two seasons as the starter, the school confirmed Monday.
Uiagalelei was replaced after two series in Saturday’s 39-10 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and coach Dabo Swinney already has announced freshman Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.
The 10th-ranked Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was benched in the second half. Klubnik led a fourth-quarter comeback in a 27-21 win.
Clemson’s offense was stagnant in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, and Uiagalelei was just 8-of-29 passing in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Klubnik took over after the Tigers went three-and-out on their first two possessions against North Carolina.
Panthers waive Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina.
The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei was one of the top recruits in the country out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.
The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in backup P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.
San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield asked for his release once he informed the quarterbacks that Darnold would be the team’s starter and Walker would be the backup this Sunday at Seattle.
“Baker has been nothing but a professional since he’s been here, a complete pro,” Wilks said. “I have tremendous respect for him.”