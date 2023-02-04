AC Svoboda vs. Superior's Hinz.jpg
Adams Central's Cadence Svoboda and Superior's Carlee Hinz battle during the first round of the District 4 girls wrestling tournament Friday in Lincoln.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

When all was said and done Saturday afternoon, 10 girls wrestlers from Tribland schools had punched tickets to the state wrestling meet in two weeks.

The four district tournaments hosted by Fremont, Madison, Bridgeport and Lincoln Southeast wrapped up with 224 girls set to take the stage in Omaha.

