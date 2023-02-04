When all was said and done Saturday afternoon, 10 girls wrestlers from Tribland schools had punched tickets to the state wrestling meet in two weeks.
The four district tournaments hosted by Fremont, Madison, Bridgeport and Lincoln Southeast wrapped up with 224 girls set to take the stage in Omaha.
Here's how things shaped up for Tribland athletes and their quests to extend the season:
District 3
There were no champions of the three Adams Central wrestlers to reach the semifinals with their efforts on Friday.
But those three Patriots did clinch spots in Omaha. They are Kayden Sipp, Piper Moll and Claire Hemberger.
Sipp made the 130-pound final with a 4-0 decision over Centura's Sarah Klein, but lost a 4-3 decision to Omaha Westside's Regan Rosseter, the only wrestler ranked in front of her and the only wrestler to beat her this season.
Sipp, a freshman, got a point closer than the first matchup with Rosseter, a 4-2 loss on Jan. 5. She's now 27-2 on the season ahead of her first state tournament.
Hemberger also finished district runner-up. She was pinned by Palmyra's Evelyn Bryan-Alrich in the 235-pound final after beating Westside's Kiersten Geiger in 49 seconds in the semifinal.
Moll was knocked into the consolation bracket — specifically, the heartbreak round — via top-ranked 140-pounder Reagen Gallaway of Amherst, who pinned her in just over a minute in the semifinals.
Moll promptly responded with a 17-7 domination of Centura's Hailey Marr to reach the third-place match, where she fell in the second period.
Tribland scooped up three of the four available qualifying spots in the 115-pound bracket.
Fillmore Central's Sarah Turner pinned Harvard's Maria Perez in the final, while Superior's Cheyenne Stacy swiped the third-place medal over Lakeview's Ellison Berkeland.
Turner had four pins on the weekend, only one outside the first period.
Perez, carrying her community on her back, gutted out a 4 1/2-minute pin in the semis over Stacy, which more than doubled the length of her previous two matches.
Superior's Carlee Hinz made it 2-for-2 on Wildcats with her fourth-place finish at 135 pounds.
There were a handful of heartbreaks suffered by area wrestlers in this district.
Fillmore Central's Angie Schademann missed out on joining teammate Turner by two points in the 100-pound consolation semifinals.
Adams Central nearly had a fourth qualifier in senior Kaley Waite at 125 pounds, but she was pinned in the second round of her consolation semifinal. A fifth was possible with Grace Wioskowski at 120 but she suffered the same fate.
The same was the case for Thayer Central's Braelyn Degenhardt in the 125-pound bracket.
Franklin's Madison Holman battled all the way back through the 190-pound consolation bracket after a first-round loss to AC's Kira Ahlers. Holman, though, was pinned in the third period of her semifinal match.
District 4
Aliena Osterbuhr won the 125-pound championship at the state's western-most district site. The top-seeded sophomore sealed the deal with two pins on Saturday.
Osterbuhr beat North Platte's Suubi Alexander in the semifinals in 3:22 and then outlasted Valentine's Ariana Blume in 5:29 for the district crown.
Savannah Koch upset top-seeded Ashanti Dillard in the 235-pound finals to win the district title. Koch finished the tournament 3-0 with all pins.
Myia Hofaker, the Whippets' 105-pounder, will join Koch and Osterbuhr at state. She shook off a late third period pin in the semifinals and rebounded with a pair of pins herself in the consolation semis and third-place match.
Teammates Cassandra Bernhausen and Sonny Sowles were one match shy of the state tournament.
Bernhausen won her way through the wrestle-backs at 110 with two pins and a 9-3 decision, but tripped up against Norfolk's Jazmin Haller in the heartbreaks.
Sowles was pinned in the 115-pound semifinals and couldn't avoid the same result in the consolation semifinals.
District 2
Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Patricia Arroyo was a win away Saturday from a second straight state tournament berth, but that win never came.
Following a 7-3 decision loss in the semifinals to Papillion-LaVista's Jamelah Taylor, the 120-pound junior had to medically forfeit in the heartbreak round, ending her season.