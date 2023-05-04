RURAL FAIRFIELD — Color Christian Kroos a bit surprised to see his Kenesaw team atop the standings at Thursday’s South Central invite.
The Blue Devils edged Twin Valley Conference mate Blue Hill 93-85 for first place, only a handful of days removed from winning the boys’ conference crown.
In fact, Thursday’s track and field meet was the third straight win for Kenesaw.
“I kind of figured we’d be near the top, but we’re a little banged up, have some injuries to some kids who usually get us some points,” Kroos said. “But some other boys stepped up.”
Kenesaw had to nickel-and-dime its way to victory, winning only four of the 17 events.
“Just by committee is what’s been happening for us right now,” Kroos said.
The team’s lone senior, Randyn Uden, collected two of the four victories. Uden swept the 110-and 300-meter hurdles.
“(Randyn) has really stepped up,” Kroos said. “He was thinking about possibly not going out, but he did and we found a gem in him running the 110 hurdles and he does well in the 300.”
Uden clocked winning times of 16.74 and 44.49 seconds in the events. He was second in the triple jump, reaching 39-feet, 1-inch.
Silas Purdy won the 3,200 and was runner-up in the 1,600. Kenesaw scored four silver medals on the day.
Purdy won the two mile by four seconds with an 11:18.42. His 5:16.23 earned him silver behind Silver Lake’s Hayden Karr (5:14.67), who also won the 800.
Kroos said Purdy has come a long way this season.
“He’s always wanted to be in there, in the running,” Kroos said, “but last year was seventh or eighth, and this year he’s first or second in most races.”
Laia Gonzalo was the only winner on the girls side for Kenesaw, securing the gold in triple jump with a leap of 32-10 1/2.
“Laia has been a nice addition. She’s from Spain and is speedy,” he said. “She’s athletic, too, so she’s been able to fill in a lot of positions.
“The girls have been trying hard, they’re just young. All sophomores and freshmen on the girls team. When we reach that peak and potential, we’re going to do good stuff.”
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Thursday’s girls champion with 118 points, has been peaking all season.
The Eagles have always been strong in field events, but this spring have enjoyed success on the track as an added bonus.
“BDS has always been known as a strong team,” said coach Dan Boshart. “I tell our boys they’re always slow, but this year we’ve really worked on (our running) and our girls have done a phenomenal job.”
Sophomore Braelynn Renz has taken shape as a sprinter. She won the 100 and 200, besting Silver Lake’s Sophie Schmidt in both events.
The Eagles also won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays while finishing second in the 400.
Boshart offered credit to Hannah Miller’s versatility in helping the relays reach potential this season.
“She was a sprinter and we’ve plugged her into the 3,200 and she’s really changed the dynamic of that relay,” he said, adding the team broke the school record this season by more than 30 seconds.
“There’s a chance we send all three relays to state, which would be awesome.”
JessaLynn Hudson continued her domination in the shot put and discus, winning both handily over Shelton’s Emmilly Berglund.
Hudson, though, has a trio of male teammates who may well join her in the ring at state this season.
Eli and Easton Weber, and Tanner Bolte occupied five of the top six spots in the throwing events Thursday.
Bolte won the shot put while Eli Weber was second. The pair flip-flopped in the discus while Easton Weber finished third.
“We really have a good chance of sending both Webers and Bolte to state in the shot and discus,” Boshart said. “With Bolte’s performance today (52-3 in shot, 137-4 in discus), there’s a chance he could get an additional qualifier.
“They coach each other so well and work with each other so well together in practice.”
And, it’s BDS, so may as well pencil in a pole vaulter. This season it’s Seth Stengel, who reached a season-high 12-4 on Thursday.
“His last name isn’t Mick, but he still does a great job for us,” Boshart said referencing the family synonymous with state champion pole vaulters at BDS. “Seth sat out last year but every meet this season he has gone higher and higher.”
Marburger madness
Xavier Marburger has high expectations. But the Harvard Cardinal better set them higher.
For the second consecutive week, Marburger scored 40 points at a meet.
On Thursday, he did so winning the triple and long jumps, as well as the 100 and 200.
If the competition, composed largely of opponents he’s to face in next week’s districts, is any indication, Marburger should qualify for the state meet in all four.
“I want to try to get medals in all four at state,” he said. “Last year I went for three events and wanted to medal in all three, but I finished just short.”
This spring is a bit different for him, though. A few weeks back, Marburger set a new school record in the 100-meter dash, running a 10.99 and ending a 93-year reign by the Cardinal he replaced.
“I’d been looking at that record for a while and never thought I’d get close to that,” he said. “If I were to break one, I thought it would be the triple jump. Then out of nowhere, they announced it and just hearing the ‘10’ come out was surreal.”
Marburger said this season he’s also realized how his work in the sprinting events can translate to his jumps, which has improved his distances.
“I think it was just a mental thing,” he said. “I know I can sprint as good as I can jump.”
Boys team scores
1, Kenesaw 93; 2, Blue Hill 85; 2, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 77; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 66; 5, Shelton 61; 6, Harvard 51; 7, Silver Lake 50; 8, Meridian 23
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 52-3; 2, Eli Weber, BDS, 47-5; 3, Adrian Gomez, SL, 46-1; 4, Kolton Kumpf, Mer, 43-4 1/2; 5, Kesston Dickson, BDS, 40-1; 6, Jake Hodson, BH, 38-5 1/2
Discus — 1, Eli Weber, BDS, 155-7; 2, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 137-4; 3, Easton Weber, BDS, 137–2; 4, Sawyer Cox, L-N, 131-0; 5, Erik Wheeland, L-N, 127-2 1/2; 6, Adrian Gomez, SL, 122-3
Pole vault — 1, Seth Stengel, BDS, 12-4; 2, Cody Fishler, Har, 10-0; 3, Will Stewart, Shel, 9-0; 4, Drake Power, Shel, 8-0
High jump — 1, Ben Myers, Shel, 5-10; 2, Adam Denkert, Ken, 5-6; 2, Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 5-6; 4, Jack Canterberry, BH, 5-4; 5, Carter Auten, BH, 5-0; 6, Cody Funk, L-N, 4-10
Long jump — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 20-1 1/2; 2, Tate Kosse, BH, 18-9; 3, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 17-9 1/2; 4, Jaxon Ohlman, Shel, 17-9 1/2; 5, Jace Hajny, BH, 17-7; 6, Adam Denkert, Ken, 17-3 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 40-11; 2, Randyn Uden, Ken, 39-1; 3, Tyson Kotinek, L-N, 37-0; 4, Carter Griffis, L-N, 36-7; 5, Justin Wiehn, Shel, 36-4; 6, Christian Guenther, Mer, 36-1 1/2
100 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 11.21; 2, Tate Kosse, BH, 11.77; 3, Keaton Karr, SL, 11.90; 4, Keatin Chavez, Shel, 11.99; 5, Brayden Gardner, BDS, 12.04; 6, Jack Centerberry, BH, 12.26
200 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 23.30; 2, Tate Kosse, BH, 24.05; 3, Brayden Gardner, BDS, 24.20; 4, Keaton Karr, SL, 24.52; 5, Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 24.79; 6, Jake Hodson, BH, 25.79
400 — 1, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 54.45; 2, Carter Auten, BH, 55.76; 3, Jack Ryan, Ken, 56.16; 4, Jaxon tenBensel, SL, 57.60; 5, Christian Guenther, Mer, 58.60; 6, Jackson Huls, Mer, 59.26
800 — 1, Hayden Karr, SL, 2:10.68; 2, Carter Auten, BH, 2:12.04; 3, Dylan Peterson, Mer, 2:12.56; 4, Nolan Ostdiek, L-N, 2:13.11; 5, Chase Uden, Ken, 2:21.38; 6, Micaiah Niemoth, Har, 2:25.90
1,600 — 1, Hayden Karr, SL, 5:14.67; 2, Silas Purdy, Ken, 5:16.23; 3, Justin Wiehn, Shel, 5:19.23; 4, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 5:19.99; 5, Coby Huls, Mer, 5:25.69; 6, Jackson Huls, Mer, 5:33.51
3,200 — 1, Silas Purdy, Ken, 11:18.42; 2, Xavier Hellerich, Shel, 11:22.46; 3, Coby Huls, Mer, 11:25.82; 4, Kyle Hubl, BH, 12:04.38; 5, Micaiah Niemoth, Har, 12:14.68; 6, Jayden Parr, SL, 13:52.86
110 hurdles — 1, Randyn Uden, Ken, 16.74; 2, Chase Ostdiek, BH, 17.01; 3, Carter Griffis, L-N, 17.58; 4, Sam Uden, Ken, 18.41; 5, Paxton Cox, BDS, 19.07; 6, Kyson Gilliland, Shel, 19.44
300 hurdles — 1, Randyn Uden, Ken, 44.49; 2, Carter Griffis, L-N, 46.36; 3, Chase Ostdiek, BH, 47.48; 4, Jaxon tenBensel, SL, 48.60; 5, Sam Uden, Ken, 49.18; 6, Paxton Cox, BDS, 49.31
400 relay — 1, BDS 47.60; 2, Blue Hill 48.72; 3, Kenesaw 50.28; 4, Silver Lake 50.57
1,600 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson 3:53.92; 2, Kenesaw 4:00.68; 3, Shelton 4:08.04
3,200 relay — 1, Kenesaw 10:05.73; 2, Blue Hill 10:58.45; 3, Shelton 12:26.84; 4, Lawrence-Nelson 12:37.10
Girls team scores
1, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 118; 2, Shelton 112; 3, Meridian 105; 4, Silver Lake 77; 5, Kenesaw 51 1/2; 6, Blue Hill 23; Lawrence-Nelson 21; 8, Harvard 14 1/2
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 43-8; 2, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 40-9 3/4; 3, MaKenna Willis, Shel, 36-2; 4, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 35-6 1/2; 5, Jaylee Sobotka, Mer, 33-3 1/2; 6, Macy Willis, Shel, 32-0
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 132-7; 2, Emmilly Berglund, Shel, 131-5 3/4; 3, Katelyn Strampher, SL, 112-10; 4, Katy Soucek, SL, 99-5 1/4; 5, MaKenna Willis, Shel, 92-8 3/4; 6, McKenna Pankoke, SL, 88-10 1/2
Pole vault — 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Mer, 11-6; 2, McKenzie Hofstetter, Mer, 8-0; 3, Susie Cheney, Shel, 8-0; 4, Hayley Sliva, BDS, 7-0; 5, Alexa Holder, Shel, 6-6; 6, Aimee Whetstine-Jones, Har, 6-0
High jump — 1, Chloe Reiman, BH, 4-8; 2, Kailyn Paul, Mer, 4-8; 3, Avery Kelley, Ken, 4-6; 4, Saege Barnell, Mer, 4-0; 5, Justine Pope, Shel, 4-0; 6, Alexa Holder, Shel, 3-10
Long jump — 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Mer, 16-4 3/4; 2, Hannah Miller, BDS, 15-1; 3, Sophie Schmidt, SL, 14-11; 4, Maia Oltmans, BDS, 14-4; 5, Kaycee Tompkin, Shel, 14-3 1/2; 6, Braxtyn Rut, Mer, 14-0 1/4
Triple jump — 1, Laia Gonzalo, Ken, 32-10 1/2; 2, McKenzie Hofstetter, Mer, 30-8; 3, Jalyn Branson, Shel, 30-3; 4, Kailyn Paul, Mer, 29-8 1/2; 5, Lilly Randall, Ken, 29-0 3/4; 6, Ellie Mangers, BH, 28-7
100 — 1, Braelynn Renz, BDS, 13.02; 2, Sophie Schmidt, SL, 13.25; 3, Laia Gonzalo, Ken, 13.39; 4, MaKenna Karr, SL, 13.62; 5, Saege Barnell, Mer, 13.84; 6, Rachel Hafer, BH, 14.05
200 — 1, Braelynn Renz, BDS, 26.74; 2, Sophie Schmidt, SL, 27.31; 3, Maia Oltmans, BDS, 28.53; 4, Rachel Hafer, BH, 28.85; 5, Sophie Butler, SL, 29.27; 6, Ellie Mangers, BH, 29.66
400 — 1, Erin Gegg, Shel, 1:02.37; 2, McKenzie Hofstetter, Mer, 1:06.37; 3, Jalyn Branson, Shel, 1:10.35; 4, Evelyn Woitalewicz, Mer, 1:11.53; 5, Kami Kennedy, Ken, 1:12.29; 6, Kaizley Kenley, BDS, 1:19.44
800 — 1, Sidney Gegg, Shel, 2:33.86; 2, Hallie Hoins, BDS, 2:41.04; 3, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 2:51.58; 4, Lily Burr, Ken, 2:52.24; 5, Milla Butler, SL, 2:52.80; 6, Bentley Olson, Ken, 2:55.58
1,600 — 1, Alexis Hergott, BDS, 6:12.38; 2, Milla Butler, SL, 6:41.39; 3, Piper Belz, Ken, 6:45.12; 4, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 6:47.45; 5, Mayte Meza, Shel, 6:53.94; 6, Jessica Sole, L-N, 7:08.05
3,200 — 1, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 14:11.09; 2, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 14:14.23; 3, Skyler Summers, Shel, 15:03.69; 4, Jessica Sole, L-N, 15:06.84; 5, Jenna Woitalewicz, Mer, 16:05.68; 6, Callee Carman, Shel, 17:09.02
100 hurdles — 1, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 17.03; 2, Tyleiah Gooding, Mer, 17.36; 3, Ellie Mangers, BH, 18.39; 4, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 19.01; 5, Alexa Holder, Shel, 19.94; 6, Justine Pope, Shel, 20.19
300 hurdles — 1, Susie Cheney, Shel, 50.19; 2, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 51.18; 2, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 51.86; 4, Braxtyn Rut, Mer, 56.61; 5, Ana Dimas, Mer, 57.87; 6, Justine Pope, Shel, 1:00.29
400 relay — 1, Shelton 53.38; 2, BDS 53.95; 3, Silver Lake 54.86; 4, Meridian 54.90; 5, Kenesaw 58.24
1,600 relay — 1, BDS 4:36.39; 2, Shelton 4:49.12; 3, Meridian 4:58.73; 4, Kenesaw 5:03.76
3,200 relay — 1, BDS 10:49.71; 2, Meridian 10:54.36; 3, Kenesaw 11:22.03; 4, Silver Lake 12:00.19; 5, Shelton 12:53.16