The overall number of Tribland state qualifiers may be slightly lower than previous years, but those wrestlers making the trip to Omaha have plenty of firepower in their arsenal. Of the 51 area grapplers competing in Omaha this week, 14 have previously won state medals — including a combined nine gold and silver medals — and four are entering the tournament with unbeaten records. 

Included in those wrestlers are 10 Tribland girls, doubling last year's total. They will all be looking for their first medals, as the girls state tournament will be in its second year of being sanctioned by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association. 

