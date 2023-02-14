The overall number of Tribland state qualifiers may be slightly lower than previous years, but those wrestlers making the trip to Omaha have plenty of firepower in their arsenal. Of the 51 area grapplers competing in Omaha this week, 14 have previously won state medals — including a combined nine gold and silver medals — and four are entering the tournament with unbeaten records.
Included in those wrestlers are 10 Tribland girls, doubling last year's total. They will all be looking for their first medals, as the girls state tournament will be in its second year of being sanctioned by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association.
In all, more than 1,100 wrestlers will be competing in Omaha on Thursday; some hoping to be one of only six in their respective weight classes to earn a medal, while a select few are expecting nothing less than being atop the podium with a gold medal around their necks.
Finals or bust
Five of Tribland's state qualifiers were in the state championship match last season, including defending state champions Landon Weidner, of Hastings, and Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann. Weidner captured his first gold medal last season after placing second the year before as a sophomore and third as a freshman as part of the Tigers' state championship team. Wrestling at 160 pounds in Class B, Weidner is one of four wrestlers with at least 40 wins; but the only one with zero losses.
Schademann will look to defend his title in Class C at 138 pounds. Like Weidner, the Panthers' senior won his championship via 4-2 decision last year, and now he is the only wrestler in his bracket with more than 40 wins, tallying 51 on the year. Bishop Neumann's Cade Lierman has the next-highest finish on his resume in the 138-bracket, having placed third in 2021; but Lierman wouldn't see Schademann until the championship.
Hastings' Braiden Kort certainly isn't short on motivation going into his final state tournament. The Tigers' senior has advanced to the state championship match each of the first three years of his high school career, finishing as runner-up each season. Kort goes into this year's tourney with 40 victories and just one loss. His only loss of the season is to Bennington's Kyler Lauridsen, who defeated Kort in last year's finals as a freshman. Lauridsen is wrestling in the 126-pound bracket at this year's state tourney.
After recording both the 150th win and 100th pin of his career this season, Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn is expecting to continue his yearly improvement, and this time there's only one place to go. After finishing fifth and fourth as a freshman and sophomore, respectively, Kuehn advanced to the finals at 132 pounds last season, finishing second. Back in the 132-pound bracket, the Blue Devils senior has plans to be under the bright lights on Saturday, once again, with hopes of being on that top spot this time.
Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central also came up just short of capturing a state championship; though, a silver medal isn't too bad for a wrestler's first piece of hardware from Omaha. Mumford finds himself in a solid 170-pound bracket in Class D, where he is one of two wrestlers with a zero in the loss column — the other being Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester. But the two would not face each other until the finals.
Returning medalists
Hastings boasts four returning medalists in this year's state tourney. In addition to Weidner and Kort — both of which are three-time medalists — Cameron Brumbaugh (132) will be competing for a third medal, having placed fourth twice, while Tucker Adams (126) is fresh off a sixth-place finish last year. Minden's Orrin Kuehn (138) is eyeing the podium once again, after placing fifth as a freshman last year.
In Class C, Fillmore Central's Travis Meyer (126) and Aiden Hinrichs (145) are both hoping to collect their second medals, while Schademann already has a pair of medals on his resume. Superior's Hayden Neeman qualified in the 132-pound bracket, just two years from competing in the state championship in Class D.
Kuehn is Tribland's only multiple medal winner in Class D; though, Blue Devil teammate Hunter Fredrickson earned sixth last year as a sophomore with Minden. Thayer Central has three wrestlers that have earned a medal in previous years — Colter Sinn (106, sixth place), Triston Wells (120, third), Mumford (170, second).
Unbeatens
Weidner is one of five Class B unbeaten wrestlers, with a record of 40-0, while Schademann has the most wins for any unbeaten wrestlers at 51-0. Kuehn and Mumford are two of Class D's five unbeatens, boasting records of 47-0 and 46-0, respectively.
High expectations
Adams Central's Kayden Sipp enters the tournament with only two losses on her record, and both of those have come against defending state champion Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside. Both of the defeats to Rosseter have been 4-2 and 4-3 decisions. Sipp is hoping the third time is the charm against last year's 126-pound champion, but the only way the two will meet is in the 130-pound state championship match.
Minden's Myia Hofaker (105) and Aliena Osterbuhr (125) also boast top records, with Hofaker coming in at 26-7 and Osterbuhr at 33-7. Osterbuhr went 1-2 at last year's state tourney, while teammate Savannah Koch was 2-2 last year in Omaha. Koch is back for her senior season in the 235-pound bracket, with a record of 33-4.
Boys
Class B
106 pounds — Emmett Kelly (32-13), Hastings vs. Talon Belding (21-17), Beatrice
113 — Harrison Reed (26-16), Minden vs. Karsten Hohm (30-13), Aurora; Zane Thomsen (22-18), Hastings vs. Daylen Naylor (29-5), Lexington
120 — Cade Harsin (35-16) Minden vs. Chance Houser (18-2), Scottsbluff; Braiden Kort (40-1), Hastings vs. Ben Bouaphakeo (30-22), Bennington
126 — Koltdyn Heath (42-7), Minden vs. Nikolas Rotella (37-11), Omaha Skutt; Tucker Adams (35-3), Hastings vs. Lesnier Gomez (30-19), Crete
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh (33-8), Hastings vs. Collin Mangnall (25-23), Beatrice
138 — Orrin Kuehn (45-4), Minden vs. Cristian Ramos (28-6), Omaha Skutt
145 — Jaden Meyer (26-18), Hastings vs. Tristan Campbell (30-11), McCook
160 — Landon Weidner (40-0), Hastings vs. Jason Hernandez (27-16), Lexington
182 — Braxton Janda (33-15), Minden vs. Clayton Lindley (28-7), Omaha Skutt; Zander Lockling (18-19), Hastings vs. Josiah Mobley (41-5), Scottsbluff
285 — Daulton Kuehn (42-6), Minden vs. Dawson Thorne (11-13), Nebraska City
Class C
120 — Connor Rempe (41-11), South Central vs. Jacob McGee (23-6), Logan View; Holden McDonald (38-19), Superior vs. Ethan Elliott (44-1), Hershey
126 — Zachary Burkey (22-15), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Aaron Ohnoutka (49-1), Bishop Neumann; Travis Meyer (47-3), Fillmore Central vs. Clay Rasmussen (34-12), Kearney Catholic; Rowan Jarosik (38-8), South Central vs. Hunter Kuchta (18-14), Cedar Catholic
132 — Hayden Neeman (38-5), Superior vs. Uzziah Voss (27-18), Mitchell; Dylan Gewecke (36-9), Fillmore Central vs. Kaleb Baker (36-10), St. Paul; Chase Groff (23-19), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Iverson Mejia (41-2), Wilber-Clatonia
138 — Alexander Schademann (51-0), Fillmore Central vs. Gavin Sandoz (25-16), Valentine
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (44-7), Fillmore Central vs. Hudson Last (25-14), Battle Creek
160 — Kyler Boyles (36-18), Superior vs. Ben Alberts (45-0), GICC; Treven Stassines (45-7), Fillmore Central vs. Casey Schnebel (25-19), Battle Creek
182 — Jackson Turner (42-7), Fillmore Central vs. Curtis Rittgam (13-6), Gordon-Rushville
195 — Tycen Breckner (38-7), Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Clayton Carlson (3-3), Pierce
285 — Markey Hinrichs (40-7), Fillmore Central vs. Paxton Bartels (15-9), Crofton/Bloomfield
Class D
106 — Colter Sinn (33-8), Thayer Central vs. Micah Gerlach (42-7), Cambridge; Gavin Patterson (27-8), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Korey Poppe (26-13), Sutton
120 — Triston Wells (39-7), Thayer Central vs. Trent Melford (24-14), Aquinas Catholic; Grant Haussermann (32-13), Franklin vs. Carter Beckman (33-3), Elgin Public/Pope John
126 — Kyler Carraher (25-20), Franklin vs. Gage Friesen (36-16), High Plains; Brody Patterson (35-13), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Oliver Nutter (31-9), Sutherland
132 — Nickolas Kuehn (47-0), Kenesaw vs. Coy Armstrong (17-14), Bayard; Graiden Ritner (38-10), Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Isaac Eckert (29-8), Elkhorn Valley
170 — Gunner Mumford (46-0), Thayer Central vs. Dalten Hagan (21-25) Hitchcock County
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (39-13), Kenesaw vs. Jaxon Halsey (15-5), Elkhorn Valley; Cameron Schulte (39-6), Thayer Central vs. Rhett McFadden (25-10), Sandhills/Thedford
195 — Cole Vorderstrasse (38-11), Thayer Central vs. Beau Wiebelhaus (24-7), North Central
Girls
105 — Myia Hofaker (26-7), Minden vs. Emily Hull (29-10), Scribner-Snyder
115 — Sarah Turner (27-12), Fillmore Central vs. Hadleigh Collison (20-9), Pierce; Maria Perez (20-12), Harvard vs. Morgan Maschmann (39-3), Beatrice; Cheyenne Stacy (23-11), Superior vs. Sophia Shultz (41-3), Raymond Central
125 — Aliena Osterbuhr (33-7), Minden vs. Hser Thein (22-15), Madison
130 — Kayden Sipp (27-2), Adams Central vs. Jordan Aschoff (32-7), Norfolk Catholic
135 — Carlee Hinz (22-11), Superior vs. Fia Rasmussen (24-4), Chadron
140 — Piper Moll (20-12), Adams Central vs. Yvette Vargas (36-14), Millard South
235 — Claire Hemberger (22-10), Adams Central vs. Autumn Hoppe (14-9), West Holt; Savannah Koch (33-4), Minden vs. Kiersten Geiger (28-20), Omaha Westside