Class B

First round

106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (35-7), Hastings, vs. Daylen Naylor (31-9), Lexington

113 — Hunter Anderson (39-6), Hastings, vs. Riley Jensen (22-15), Concordia/DC West

120 — Tucker Adams (31-14), Hastings, vs. Cash Duncan (39-8), Seward

120 — Robert Nelson (38-12), Minden, vs. Carlos Prados (27-9), Nebraska City

126 — Justin Barbee (29-22), Adams Central, vs. Kyler Lauridsen (39-2), Bennington

126 — Braiden Kort (46-0), Hastings, vs. Cesar Cano (13-12), Lexington

132 — Orrin Kuehn (39-9), Minden, vs. Gavin Dozier (36-7), Boone Central

138 — Elijah Johnson (34-14), Hastings, vs. Andres Pro (28-16), Nebraska City

145 — Blake Kile (33-14), Hastings, vs. Quinn Bailey (42-4), Chadron

145 — Kayleb Saurer (38-7), Adams Central, vs. Hunter Anderson (33-26), Bennington

152 — Evan Smith (44-11), Minden, vs. Caden Corcoran (31-4), Ralston

152 — Landon Weidner (40-0), Hastings, vs. Kayden Jensen (38-8), Concordia/DC West

160 — Jett Samuelson (39-0), Hastings, vs. Matthew Zitek (22-17), Plattsmouth

182 — Hunter Fredrickson (25-15), Minden, vs. Brandon Lavender (15-9), Ralston

195 — Braxton Janda (35-19), Minden, vs. Cal Wells (37-14), Broken Bow

195 — Oaklyn Smith (28-10), Hastings, vs. Sean Fengolio (14-18), Omaha Roncalli Catholic

220 — Daulton Kuehn (36-15), Minden, vs. Brandon Kabourek (31-9), Gross Catholic

285 — Tyler Pavelka (29-11), Adams Central, vs. Ryan Bickel (28-8), Chadron

Class C

First round

113 — Rowan Jarosik (33-12), South Central, vs. Kaden Thompson (30-9), Hershey

113 — Aiden Piel (37-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Jacob Schultz (34-8), Raymond Central

113 — Aidan Trowbridge (45-6), Fillmore Central, vs. William Sprenger (36-3), Valentine

120 — Travis Meyer (28-4), Fillmore Central, vs. Zachary Bongers (32-12), David City

120 — Isaac Piel (32-11), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Conner Kohout, Milford (33-12)

126 — Carter Auten (27-18), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Simon Schindler (34-1)

126 — Dylan Gewecke (39-9), Fillmore Central, vs. Zane Zoucha (31-17), Malcolm

126 — Hayden Neeman (33-5), Superior, vs. Kaleb Baker (38-10), St. Paul

132 — Alex Schademann (52-2), Fillmore Central, vs. Brandon Fye (28-11), Central City

145 — Aiden Hinrichs (43-8), Fillmore Central, vs. Carter Plowman (40-5), Conestoga

152 — Treven Stassines (45-11), Fillmore Central, vs. Ashton Lurz (37-3), Valentine

170 — Jake Hodson (19-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Wyatt Nierodzik (37-16), Battle Creek

170 — Jackson Turner (31-24), Fillmore Central, vs. Gavin Zoucha (46-2), Malcolm

220 — Carson Adams (34-19), Fillmore Central, vs. Jared Janssen (44-4), Crofton/Bloomfield

220 — Brody Fischer (22-18), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Logan Booth (45-3)

220 — Anders Webber (29-5), Superior, vs. Clay Hedges (32-10), Archbishop Bergan

285 — Payton Christiancy (44-6), Superior, vs. Tommy Leetch (20-13), Wood River

Class D

First round

106 — Kyler Carraher (25-14), Franklin, vs. Braxton Hammond (36-7), Southern Valley

106 — Colter Sinn (23-10), Thayer Central, vs. Matthew Johnson (20-13), Kimball

113 — Zachary Burkey (10-12), Doniphan-Trumbull, vs. Blake Devitt (24-15), Hitchcok County

113 — Triston Wells (44-3), Thayer Central, vs. Korbin Carlson (27-10), Winside

120 — Grant Haussermann (27-15), Franklin, vs. Eli Paxton (36-3), Mullen

120 — Graiden Ritner (33-16), Wilcox-Hildreth, vs. Braxton Siebrandt (45-2), Wisner-Pilger

120 — Ashton Sinn (42-7), Thayer Central, vs. Dayton Gipe (21-4), Sandhills Valley

126 — Keller Twohig (30-16), Franklin, vs. Luke Polivka (33-12), East Butler

132 — Brenner McLaughlin (43-6), Thayer Central, vs. James McGinnis (32-10), Kimball

152 — Nate Burd (26-22), Thayer Central, vs. Ethan Baumert (46-5), GACC

160 — Gunner Mumford (44-5), Thayer Central, vs. Garett Schneider (33-16), Twin Loup

182 — Sean Duffy (21-4), Kenesaw, vs. Kristian Oeverjordet (9-25), Wisner-Pilger

182 — Barett Haussermann (18-17), Franklin, vs. Kolby Larson (32-1), Burwell

195 — Cameron Schulte (39-8), Thayer Central, vs. Jacob Young (30-12), Maxwell

285 — Jordy Baland (17-9), Doniphan-Trumbull, vs. Juan Perez (19-10), Perkins County

Girls tourney

107 — Lily Gomez (13-6), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Kyra Skiles (9-13), Ogallala

114 — Sonny Sowles (18-6), Minden, vs. Kylee Plowman (35-6), Conestoga

126 — Aliena Osterbuhr (23-14), Minden, vs. Micah McGillivray (20-11), Stanton

126 — Patricia Arroyo (17-2), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Karen Santoyo (19-14), Lexington

235 — Savannah Koch (19-12), Minden, vs. Neva ybarzabal (24-3), Bellevue East

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you