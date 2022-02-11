MINDEN — After the first day of competition, the Hastings wrestling team is atop the team standings in the Class B, District 3 tournament in Minden. The Tigers ended Friday’s matches with 72 1/2 points, which is 16 more than second-place Blair.
Minden is right in the thick of things with 53 points, sitting in third place going into the final day of competition on Saturday.
Nine of HHS’ 14 wrestlers will compete in Saturday’s semifinals, just a win away from clinching a berth at the state tournament in Omaha. Hunter Anderson (113 pounds), Braiden Kort (126), Blake Kile (145), Jett Samuelson (160), and Oaklyn Smith all won their only two matches of the day. Cameron Brumbaugh (106), Tucker Adams (120), Elijah Johnson (138), and Landon Weidner (152) all had a first-round bye before winning their quarterfinals matchup.
Smith and Anderson both had two pins — with Smith’s two matches totaling 1 minute, 20 seconds — and Kort had a pin and a 17-1 tech fall.
In all, 13 of the 14 Tigers are still alive in the tournament.
Minden goes into the final day of the district tournament with seven wrestlers competing in the semifinals. Robert Nelson (120), Koltdyn Heath (126), Evan Smith (152), Hunter Fredrickson (182), Braxton Janda (195) and Daulton Kuehn (220) all won their quarterfinals matches.
Kuehn had two pins on the day, one in 58 seconds and another 18 seconds. Fredrickson also recorded a pair of pins in the first day.
District B-1
NEBRASKA CITY — Adams Central’s Tyler Pavelka, a returning state qualifier, took the first step towards a return to Omaha on Friday, winning his quarterfinal match in the B-1 district tourney. Pavelka, AC’s 285-pounder, is the only Patriot to advance to the semifinals.
James Babcock (160), Kayleb Saurer (145), Tristiin Klinger (138), and Justin Barbee (126) are still alive in the tourney for AC.
District C-1
MADISON — Fillmore Central is in a tight race for the team title in the C-1 district tourney. The Panthers are second with 65 1/2 points, just three behind Aquinas Catholic.
Advancing to the semifinals for Fillmore Central were Aidan Trowbridge (113), Travis Meyer (120), Dylan Gewecke (126), Alex Schademann (132), Treven Stassines (152), Jackson Turner (170), Carson Adams (220), and Markey Hinrichs (285). Meyer, Schademann, Stassines, and Turner all totaled two pins on the day.
Superior had five wrestlers advance to the semifinals. Holden McDonald (106), Hayden Neeman (126), Anders Webber (220), and Payton Christiancy (285) all won quarterfinal matches to go unbeaten on the first day. Neeman and Webber both had pins in under 30 seconds, with Neeman’s coming at 29 seconds and Webber’s at 8 seconds.
For South Central, Rowan Jarosik, SC’s 113-pounder, pinned his way to the semifinals. He’s the only Red Raider still in the tournament.
District C-2
OAKLAND — Sutton has just three wrestlers still fighting in the District C-2 tournament. Adrian Hernandez (160), Cason Peterson (195), and Alvino Sanchez all won consolation matches to advance to the second and final day of competition.
District C-4
O’NEILL — Red Cloud/Blue Hill had three wrestlers advance to the semifinals in the C-4 district tournament. Aiden Piel went 2-0 with a pair of pins, Carter Auten won his only match, and Jake Hodson (170) pinned his only opponent of the day. Four more Warcat wrestlers will battle through the consolation rounds on Saturday.
District D-1
MAXWELL — One Doniphan-Trumbull wrestler moved on to Saturday’s semifinals in the D-1 district. Jordy Baland (285) won his quarterfinals matches to move one win away from a state berth. Tycen Breckner (170) lost in the semifinals and will join Zachary Burkey (113) as the only other Cardinals in the consolation rounds.
Harvard’s Lathem Schumm was the only Cardinal to advance to the second day of competition. The 138-pounder lost in the second round but won three straight to stay alive in the tourney.
St. Cecilia’s Manny Consbruck (126) and Thomas Thomas (195) both lost their quarterfinals matches, but they both also won in the consolation round to move on to the second day of the tournament.
Wilcox-Hildreth had one wrestler advance to the semifinals, as Graiden Ritner pinned his quarterfinals opponent to pull within one win of a state tourney berth. Gavin Patterson (106), Logan Knaus (182) and Mason Johnson (195) will all wrestle in the consolation rounds on Saturday.
District D-2
PLEASANTON — Kenesaw’s Sean Duffy (182) and Nickolas Kuehn (132) both advanced within one win of the state tournament by winning their quarterfinals match on Friday. Kuehn recorded a 15-0 tech fall in his only match of the day, while Duffy went 1-0 with a 5-2 decision. Maddox Wagoner (120), Drake Olson (220), and Blake Steer (160) will begin Saturday’s action in the consolation rounds.
Franklin had two wrestlers move on to the semifinals; Kyler Carraher and Keller Twohig both moved on from the quarterfinals. The Flyers still have five more wrestlers that will be competing in Saturday’s day two action.
District D-3
BURWELL — Thayer Central is in a tie for second place at the end of the first day of the Class D, District 3 tournament. The Titans have 40 points, just six behind first-place Plainview.
TC sent six wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals. Colter Sinn (106), Triston Wells (113), Ashton Sinn (120), Brenner McLaughlin (132), Jordan Lake (145), and Gunner Mumford (160) each pulled within one win of clinching a trip to state in Omaha.
Mumford and Wells both tallied two pins on the day, as Wells’ matches combined to last just 39 seconds.
Girls District 3
GOTHENBURG — In the one-day girls district tournament, Harvard’s Maria Perez qualified for the girls state tournament by placing fourth in the 114-pound bracket. She went 4-2 on the day, totaling three pins.
The Minden girls had three wrestlers qualify for the state tournament in Omaha. Aliena Osterbuhr (126) finished in second place to punch her ticket to Omaha. She went 3-1, falling in the championship match. Savannah Koch (235) and Sonny Sowles (114) both placed third for the Whippets. Sowles was 4-1 while Koch was 2-1.
Girls District 4
AMHERST — Kira Ahlers notched Adams Central’s only state tournament berth in the District 4 tournament. Ahlers was 2-2, recording a pair of pins in the process. Grace Wioskowski was just one win away from state in the 132-pound bracket.
For Red Cloud/Blue Hill, both Lily Gomez and Patricia Arroyo both qualified for the state tournament. Gomez (107) went 2-1 to place second, while Arroyo also went 2-2. Both wrestlers notched a pin on the day.