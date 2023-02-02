p01-18-23HHSwrWeidner.jpg
Hastings' Landon Weidner wrestles McCook's Canyon Hosick in the 160-pound match of their dual meet Jan. 17 in Hastings.

A trio of Tribland teams will be competing at the state duals meet in Kearney on Saturday, and each squad has plenty on the line.

Hastings and Fillmore Central are both seeded third in the Class B and Class C brackets, respectively, while Thayer Central is the sixth seed in Class D. All three teams have double-digit victories and four or fewer losses.

Hastings' Braiden Kort wrestles Grand Island Northwest's Roland Mendoza in their 120-pound match Dec. 13, 2022, at Hastings High.
Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann wrestles Aquinas Catholic's Jakob Kavan in the 138-pound match of their dual meet Jan. 26 in Geneva.
Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford wrestles Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester in their 160-pound semifinal match of the Class D state championships Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Arena.
