A trio of Tribland teams will be competing at the state duals meet in Kearney on Saturday, and each squad has plenty on the line.
Hastings and Fillmore Central are both seeded third in the Class B and Class C brackets, respectively, while Thayer Central is the sixth seed in Class D. All three teams have double-digit victories and four or fewer losses.
The Tigers were state duals champions in 2020, the same year they also won the individual state championship, and HHS has similar aspirations for this season. And Hastings will have to overcome a few familiar foe if it wants to hoist the trophy.
Hastings will take Blair in the first round; the Bears bounced the Tigers from the winner’s bracket in last year’s state duals tourney. Hastings, which has 20 dual wins this year, will lean on its two returning state tourney finalists in Landon Weidner and Braiden Kort.
Weidner is still undefeated on the season, with a record of 35-0, and won the state championship in the 152-pound weight class last year. Returning state runner-up Kort has just one loss next to his 35 wins, with that lone loss coming against defending state champion Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington.
The Tigers, who were runners-up as a team in last year’s state tournament, boast four more grapplers that have collected 28 or more wins this season: Tucker Adams (31), Elijah Johnson (28), Cameron Brumbaugh (28), and Emmet Kelley (28).
Blair, the sixth seed in Class B, like Hastings, has 20 victories on the year. The Bears’ Jesse Loges was in the state championship last year at 120 pounds and has been at 138 this season. Blair finished second in last year’s duals and fourth in the state tournament.
The winner of Hastings and Blair will move on to the Class B semifinals, where they likely will take on Bennington. The Badgers hoisted the state championship in both the duals and individual state tournaments last season. Bennington already has beaten Hastings earlier this season, winning 48-23 in the Flatwater Fracas.
In Class C, Fillmore Central appears in the state duals tournament for just the second time in program history. The Panthers are hoping to advance to the semifinals for the first time — they lost their first-round match last season before winning their final two bouts — but they’ll have to get past sixth-seeded Pierce, who moved down to Class C after placing in the top 15 of the Class B state tourney last season.
The Panthers have a core of seniors leading the way, including returning state champion Alex Schademann, who has an unbeaten record of 45-0 on the year. Fellow senior Travis Meyer boasts a record of 43-2, while Markey Hinrichs (41-4), Treven Stassines (42-5), and Jackson Turner (40-6) all have at least 40 wins.
Fillmore Central has amassed a record of 13-3 this year, while Pierce is 7-5. Only one of the Panthers’ losses on the season has come to a Class C team (Boone Central). Should FC advance to the semifinals, it will take on the winner of No. 7 Logan View (10-2) and Broken Bow (16-1).
Thayer Central enters the Class D state duals tournament with a record of 12-3 and will be paired up against third-seeded Twin Loup (7-1). The Titans are making their fourth trip to the state duals. Most recently, Thayer Central placed third in last year’s meet.
After placing second last year in Class D’s 160-pound bracket, Gunner Mumford leads the Titans with 45 wins this season, while still boasting a zero in the loss column. Thayer Central also has five wrestlers that have exceeded 30 wins on the year: Cameron Schulte (34), Colter Sinn (32), Triston Wells (35), Cole Vordestrasse (37) and Mason Remmers (31).
The Titans placed fourth in the Class D state tournament last year, while Twin Loup was in the top 16. The Wolves, who are making their first state duals appearance, are led by Slate Micheel, who is 26-1 on the year. Last season, Micheel placed fourth at 170 pounds.
Mumford and Twin Loup’s Garett Schneider met in last year’s state tournament, with Mumford winning via 8-3 decision. The two have been wrestling at 170 pounds this season and could square off again on Saturday.
The winner of Saturday’s first-round match will face whichever team emerges from the dual of No. 2 Anselmo-Merna (7-0) and No. 7 Shelby-Rising City (6-0).