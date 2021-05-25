KEARNEY — The greens at the Kearney Country Club were playing a little faster than golfers anticipated during Tuesday’s first-round action of the Class C state tournament. Many of the golfers attributed the extra strokes throughout the day to the fast short grass, which was dried up by the 80-plus degree temperatures.
Still, even with those additional strokes, a trio of Tribland linksmen found themselves in the hunt of the individual title race, as they all ended day one in top six.
“I definitely would say I left a lot of putts out there. I was definitely struggling with my putter,” Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith said. “The other guys in my group were struggling with their putters too, so I think it was a whole tournament deal.”
Smith and Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann both finished Tuesday in a tie for third after shooting 76. Sandy Creek’s Rodney McDonald carded a 78 to go into day two sitting in sixth place. The trio is not far behind the tournament’s leader, Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck, who shot a 72.
“I felt like my ball striking was on point; I hit a lot of greens in regulation, but unfortunately my flat stick wasn’t working for me,” Schademann said. “Otherwise, I think I would have come in a lot lower. But we battled and we managed to post a good round. I think I’m still in contention for (Wednesday), and that’s all that matters.”
“After (McDonald’s) front nine, he shot a 41, and he was not really happy with some of his par 3s he played on the front. He double bogeyed two of them,” said Sandy Creek head coach Jared Blackwell. “And then, he really capitalized on the par 3s on the back...He just kept grinding it out and put the closer to the pin. He rolled in quite a few putts that bailed him out.
All three golfers had solid finishes on the back nine. Schademann closed out his day by making two par putts and converting a birdie opportunity on the par 5 hole 17. He shot back-to-back 38s on the front and back, but he knows there is still room to improve as his putting left a few strokes out there.
“His ball striking was great and he put himself in great position all day,” said FC head coach Mitchell Lockhart. “We really have to get a handle on the greens (Wednesday)...If he can get his putter going, he could potentially have a chance to take this thing.”
McDonald rebounded nicely after he was disappointed with his 41 on the front, which included a pair of double bogeys. The confidence quickly swung back in his favor on the back nine, where he made birdie putts on both the 10th and 11th holes. He then made par on four of the final six holes to shave four strokes off of his front nine score.
“That definitely lit a fire for him going into the back for sure,” Blackwell said. “It was a good day for him.”
Smith was less than pleased with his bogey on the 18th hole, but he still put together an impressive stretch. The Cardinal’s top golfer started the day three-over through the first three holes, but he was just two-over the rest of the way, totaling 12 par holes and a birdie in the round.
“He’s right in the hunt for it; he’s not out of it by any means,” said D-T head coach Chris Seberger. “He had to grind through a little bit, but he started playing really well, hit some really good shots...He just needs to go into (Wednesday) realizing he’s in the hunt for it. There’s still 18 holes of golf left. Nothing’s decided (Tuesday); it’ll be decided (Wednesday).”
The three golfers will all head into Wednesday’s action within six strokes or fewer of the tournament’s leader. When the golfers had wrapped up their long day of competition, they were asked what they plan to do Tuesday night to prepare for the final day of the season, and most of the answers had one thing in common: food.
“He definitely was in it mentally all day (Tuesday), but one of the things he told me was that whatever he was going to eat (Tuesday night) he’s going to eat a lot of it,” Blackwell said with a smile.
“It’s all about relax and recovery,” Lockhart said. “We’ll get our brain set for (Wednesday), what we need to do and how we need to attack the course. We’ll get some food, get some nutrition in us and get some rest.”
McDonald and Smith will tee off at 10:40 a.m. on hole one, while Schademann will be in the final grouping on the first tee at 10:50 a.m. The three golfers know that they left some strokes on the course, but the fact that they know the little tweaks they need to make to improve their scores has them confident going into the second day.
“Other than (putting), I stuck to my game plan I was hitting fairways all day long, and that’s why I scored so well even with my putting woes,” Schademann said.
“This is a tough course,” Smith said. “Anything can happen out here. It might take one hole for me to get caught up. I just have to keep a level head about it, continue to try to make birdies and post a good score. We’ll see where that leaves me.”
As a team, Doniphan-Trumbull finished the day 10th in the team standings. Andrew Stock — the only other D-T player with state meet experience — had the Cardinals’ next-best score with an 88. Seberger is hoping her squad can improve on its scores in day two.
“I think it’s just a matter of not trying to force anything, taking what they did (Tuesday) and trying to learn from it, come back (Wednesday) and think about what they need to do different and just play,” she said. “If they come out and just play and not worry about it, I think it’ll help a lot. I just want to see them come out and improve.”
Schademann’s teammate Koby Head turned in a score of 89.
“He played bogey golf (Tuesday); he had some struggles with his short game and had some bad breaks,” Lockhart said. “He’s a good ball striker too and has a good game plan for (Wednesday)... I think coming away from (Tuesday), he feels better; he got the round in and feels more comfortable and is ready for day two.”
Doniphan-Trumbull results
T3, Ethan Smith 76; Andrew Stock 88; Hayden Dzingle 99; Camdyn Beirow 115; Collin Jepson 121
Fillmore Central results
T3, Alex Schademann 76; Koby Head 89
Sandy Creek results
6, Rodney McDonald