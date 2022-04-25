GRAND ISLAND — Athletes from across the central part of the state made the trek to Grand Island to compete in the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, which brings in athletes from the area with the best marks of the season to compete in each event.
There were 32 teams represented at the meet, including five Tribland teams.
While there were plenty of standouts from the coverage area, no event featured a medal stand like the boys high jump, which had three Tribland athletes.
“I knew I could do it if I jumped well; and I jumped well and got the tibreaking jump,” said St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson.
Anderson won the gold medal in the high jump, with Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd placing second and third, respectfully.
Even more enticing, the trio finished with the same final height; the difference came when Anderson cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches on his first attempt, while the other two needed more than one jump.
“After 6-0, I knew I had to get 6-2 on the first try; I knew that would put me in a really good spot,” Anderson said.
“It was cool to see the competition, because most meets we don’t have many people that are capable of jumping 6-4, and in this meet we had a lot of them,” Samuelson said. “It was really good to be in that competitive atmosphere.”
Samuelson, who has a season-high of 6-6, felt like he could have performed better, but he was pleased he was still in contention against such tough competition.
“It was really good to see the competition,” Samuelson said. “I knew I had a good shot at winning — obviously, I didn’t win — but it was a lot of fun to watch other people compete very well.”
The gold medal gave Anderson an extra boost of confidence. He’s proud that he emerged victorious against bigger schools.
“This meet is really going to help me with districts and putting my nerves away because of the bigger schools,” Anderson said. “Now, I’m looking forward to districts in a couple weeks.”
Another St. Cecilia standout found herself on the top step of the medal stand on Monday — three different time, in fact.
In the girls competition, STC’s Alayna Vargas had the top mark in the 1,600-meter run and the 800, and she also was part of the first-place Hawkette 3,200 relay team.
It was a full day for Vargas, and she said of the toughest parts was getting ready for the next event; with fewer athletes in each event than a normal meet, the CNTFC makes for shorter rest periods in between each event.
“Between my 3,200 relay and the mile, I pretty much only had time to go to camp, get a quick drink of water, and then went straight into my warmup,” she said. “I just tried to stick with a routine.”
Vargas faced tough competition in the 800, winning the race by just a second. But she’s been made prepared for such stiff opposition thanks to the tough competition from her teammates during practices.
STC’s Jill Par and Chloe Rossow were both also in the 800, with Parr placing fourth. Rossow was also fourth in the mile race.
The two also joined Vargas in the 3,200 relay. Vargas said facing her fellow Hawkettes just make each other better.
“I knew coming into this going into this meet, my biggest competition would almost be my teammates,” Vargas said. “It’s nice to have them every day pushing me at practice, and every meet; we push each other every day.”
Like Vargas, Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas also brought home a pair of individual gold medals. Bonifas set personal bests in the mile and two-mile races.
His previous best in the 1,600 was less than 0.5 seconds shy of setting a school record, a feat which he surpassed on Monday.
“I was excited to go with some PRs, and I ended up with two,” Bonifas said.
The AC standout won the 3,200 by nearly 40 seconds, and he also helped the Patriots finish second in the 3,200 relay.
Bonifas is off to a strong start to the season, leaving him confidently eyeing the state meet, which is just over three weeks away.
“I feel my year is going exactly how I wanted it to,” he said. “I would like to get that two-mile down. I’m progressing really well. I’m just getting stronger and stronger and meets are just gettiing better and better. And I’ve still got a lot more left in the tank, so I’m excited for later in the season when I can just let it rip at state.”
Boys individual results
Shot put—1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 60-10 1/2. 2, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 50-1 3/4. 3, Carter Mann, Burwell, 49-9 3/4. 4, Victor Isele, Northwest, 48-4. 5, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, 47-10 1/2. 6, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, 47-10. 7, Kolby Gorecki, Centura, 47-7 1/4. 8, Will Grint, Ord, 47-0.
Discus—1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 186-3. 2, Luke Porter, St. Paul, 161-4. 3, Carter Mann, Burwell, 156-6. 4, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 155-6. 5, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, 147-9. 6, Kolby Gorecki, Centura, 147-5. 7, Joseph Stein, Northwest, 145-10. 8, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 121-1.
High jump—1, Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-2. 2, Breck Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-2. 3, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-2. 4, Zach Myers, Shelton, 6-0. 5, Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central, 6-0. 6, Brayden Schropp, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-10. 7, Tanner Simdorn, Centura, 5-8.
Long jump—1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-11 3/4. 2, Tony Berger, Riverside, 21-11. 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 21-9 1/2. 4, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 21-6 3/4. 5, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-11 1/2. 6, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 20-11 1/2. 7, Jonah Paulsen, St. Paul, 20-10 1/2. 8, Brayden Schropp, Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-8 3/4.
Triple jump—1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 44-3 1/4. 2, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 43-7 3/4. 3, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 42-1 3/4. 4, Nate Kerr, Adams Central, 41-6 1/2. 5, Jonah Paulsen, St. Paul, 40-11. 6, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 40-2 3/4. 7, Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia, 40-2 1/2.
Pole vault—1, Caden Carlson, Aurora, 14-3. 2, Caleb Vokes, Northwest, 13-9. 3, Kaden Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 13-3. 4, (tie) Blake Wells, Ord, 12-9; Coy Wardyn, Broken Bow, 12-9. 6, Ben Alberts, GICC, 12-3. 7, Roe Patton, Fullerton, 11-9.
100 meters—1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.10. 2, Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.13. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 11.17. 4, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 11.24. 5, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 11.29. 6, Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 11.32. 7, Logan Turek, Wood River, 11.35. 8, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.51.
200—1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.44. 2, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.82. 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 22.88. 4, Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 22.89. 5, Brayton Johnson, GICC, 22.90. 6, Parker Borer, Boone Central, 23.06. 7, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.17. 8, Logan Turek, Wood RIver, 23.20.
400—1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.26. 2, Isaiah Zelasney, 49.31. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 49.88. 4, Brayton Johnson, GICC, 50.09. 5, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 51.01. 6, John DeRiso, Ord, 51.92. 7, Chase Wiegert, Northwest, 52.25. 8, Troy Rasmussen, Centura, 52.45.
800—1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 1:55.83 (meet record). 2, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 1:58.85. 3, Alex Christo, Boone Central, 2:00.42. 4, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:02.67. 5, Tyler Salter, Northwest, 2:03.76. 6, Ryan Drueppel, Boone Central, 2:07.57. 7, Jacob Burger, Northwest, 2:07.86. 8, John DeRiso, Ord, 2:08.09.
1,600—1, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:30.00. 2, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 4:45.62. 3, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 4:46.00. 4, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 4:50.69. 5, Robbie Hrnchir, Hastings St. Cecilia, 4:53.94. 6, Harrison Dodds, Boone Central, 4:55.98. 7, Noah Fischer, Nebraska Christian, 4:57.84. 8, Cooper Reeson, Giltner, 4:58.53.
3,200—1, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:47.29. 2, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 10:24.77. 3, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 10:27.60. 4, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 10:31.68. 5, Robbie Hrnchir, Hastings St. Cecilia, 10:34.57. 6, Eli Schroeder, Ravenna, 10:35.87. 7, Ben Sutherlan, Northwest, 10:38.05. 8, Calen Pollard, Ord, 10:50.58.
110 hurdles—1, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.53. 2, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.89. 3, Tony Berger, Riverside, 15.01. 4, Alex Peters, Aurora, 15.92. 5, Jace Bombeck, Gibbon, 16.00. 6, Zane Eggelston, Broken Bow, 16.14. 7, Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 16.58. 8, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 24.29.
300 hurdles—1, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 39.62. 2, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 40.65. 3, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 40.99. 4, Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.73. 5, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 42.04. 6, Garrett Richardson, 42.44. 7, Zane Eggelston, Broken Bow, 42.61. 8, Brant Benes, Boone Central, 42.99.
400 relay—1, Northwest (Travin Harring, Chase Wiegert, Gibson Kennedy, Victor Isele), 43.86. 2, Adams Central (Drew Bonifas, Nate Kerr, Elijah Mulligan, Grant Trausch), 44.13. 3, Burwell (Hans Gideon, Alex Gideon, Cash Gurney, Caleb Busch), 44.54. 4, Riverside (Tony Berger, Andrew Krick, Jack Molt, Carson Bloom), 44.93. 5, Central City (Jaramie Elton, Derek Pfeifer, Bladen Kohl, Tyler Carroll), 45.09. 6, Hastings St. Cecilia (JJ Schafer, Jenson ANderson, Manny Consbruck, Brayden Schropp), 46.14.
1,600 relay—1, Boone Central (Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes, Jackson Roberts), 3:28.42. 2, Osceola (Alexx Winkelman, Xavier Blackburn, Ryan Pheak, Isaiah Zelasney), 3:29. 3, St. Paul (Cody Kuszak, Rylan Birkby, Gage Sack, Conner Wells), 3:29.77. 4, Northwest (Garrett Richardson, Chase Wiegert, Wyatt Knapp, Gibson Kennedy), 3:30.18. 5, GICC (Ben Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson), 3:32.15. 6, Centura (Quentin Morris, Kolby Gorecki, Troy Rasmussen, Keaton Lemburg), 3:33.74. 7, Arcadia-Loup City (Prestyn Rogers, Vince Eurek, Kaden Reeves, Chase Stieb), 3:40.82. 8, Ord (John DeRiso, Calen Pollard, Jace Geiser, Owen Lane), 3:41.12.
3,200 relay—1, Northwest (Bishop Placke, Tyler Salter, Charlie Hurley, Kian Botts), 8:38.23. 2, Broken Bow (Noah Osmond, Daine Wardyn, Tallen Harold, Brock Oeltjen), 8:46.99. 3, Shelton (Coby Reutzel, Chrsitian Bly, Xavier Hellerich, Steven Snyder), 8:54.34. 4, Nebraska Christian (Ethan Merchant, Riley Schreiber, Brodey Flynn, Chantz Stuhmer), 8:59.32. 5, Ravenna (Wil Fiddelke, Hunter Douglas, Angel Cruz, Chase Rager), 9:01.00. 6, Twin Loup (Nolan Osborn, Garett Schneider, Hector Estrada, Keegan Strohl), 9:08.65. 7, Giltner (Cooper Reeson, Marshall Humphrey, Paxton Harder, Phillip Kreutz), 9:09.51. 8, Arcadia-Loup City (Jarrod Gappa, Vince Eurek, Tanner Lindbloom, Brayden Phillips), 9:21.33.
Girls individual results
Shot put—1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 42-10 3/4. 2, Emmilly Berglund, Shelton, 39-2 1/4. 3, Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, 38-11. 4, Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul, 36-2. 5, Maddie Schneider, GICC, 35-10. 6, Taylin Schernikau, Adams Central, 35-9 1/2. 7, MaKenna Willis, Shelton, 35-7 1/4. 8, Macy Doggett, Broken Bow, 31-9 1/4.
Discus—1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 138-8. 2, Emmilly Berglund, Shelton, 132-2. 3, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, 132-0. 4, Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, 123-6. 5, Maddie Schneider, GICC, 122-9. 6, Madison Hirschman, St. Paul, 117-11. 7, Claire Hemberger, Adams Central, 117-3. 8, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 115-10.
High jump—1, Paige Crawford, Centura, 5-3. 2, Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-0. 3, Joslynn Donahey, Palmer, 5-0. 4, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 5-0. 5, Hannah Gengenbach, Adams Central, 4-10. 6, (tie) Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 4-8; Kierra Ostrom, Burwell, 4-8. 8, Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 4-8.
Long jump—1, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 17-0. 2, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 16-6. 3, Kyra Wooden, Centura, 16-6. 4, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-5. 5, Hannah Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, 16-5. 6, Lexi Vancura, Ord, 16-1 1/2. 7, Sydney Davis, Centura, 15-10. 8, Mari Conant, Adams Central, 15-6 1/2.
Triple jump—1, Josi Noble, Cross County, 36-6 1/2. 2, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 35-0 1/2. 3, Tegan Gonsior, Fullerton, 34-9 1/2. 4, Lexi Vancura, Ord, 34-4. 5, Tab Seip, Nebraska Christian, 33-10. 6, Journi Moran, Ord, 33-10. 7, Paige Crawford, Centura, 33-9. 8, Macie Middleton, Northwest, 33-7.
Pole vault—1, Marissa Rerucha, GICC, 12-1. 2, Mariah Tessman, Heartland, 10-7. 3, Megyn Scott, Adams Central, 10-1. 4, Kyra Ray, Northwest, 10-1. 5, Trinity Brewer, Northwest, 9-7. 6, Miah Kenny, Northwest, 9-7. 7, Taya Engel, Central Valley, 9-1. 8, Kyra Wooden, Centura, 8-7.
100 meters—1, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.44. 2, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 13.03. 3, Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 13.05. 4, Emma Harb, Northwest, 13.16. 5, Jazmine Rodriguez, Wood River, 13.19. 6, Mara Ranslem, Boone Central, 13.20. 7, Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central, 13.45. 8, Kylee Krol, Cross County, 13.57.
200—1, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 26.07. 2, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 26.83. 3, Kyra Ray, Northwest, 26.83. 4, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 26.93. 5, Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 27.15. 6, Mari Conant, Adams Central, 27.25. 7, Madelyn Brown, Aurora, 27.36. 8, Hannah Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27.98.
400—1, Reba Mader, Northwest, 57.89 (meet record). 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 58.39. 3, Josi Noble, Cross County, 1:00.17. 4, Brinana Quinn, Broken Bow, 1:01.79. 5, Marren Chapin, Broken Bow, 1:02.77. 6, Elaina McHargue, Central City, 1:03.02. 7, Kamrynn Mings, Northwest, 1:03.25. 8, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 1:03.95.
800—1, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 2:27.24. 2, Elaina McHargue, Central City, 2:28.28. 3, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:28.55. 4, Jill Parr, Hastings, Hastings St. Cecilia, 2:28. 5, Landri Loos, Arcadia-Loup City, 2:33.68. 6, Reagan McIntyre, Northwest, 2:38.25. 7, Marissa Miles, Northwest, 2:39.13. 8, Natalie Poss, Central Valley, 2:40.03.
1,600—1, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5:38.64. 2, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 5:44.33. 3, Gracie Hackel, Broken Bow, 5:49.42. 4, Chloe Rossow, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5:51.19. 5, Lynsie Lancaster, Adams Central, 5:54.96. 6, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 6:01.42. 7, Olivia Chapman, Northwest, 6:02.54. 8, Neelie Dorsey, Northwest, 6:05.68.
3,200—1, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:14.84. 2, Avery O’Boyle, GICC, 12:42.69. 3, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 12:56.23. 4, Izzy Kvols, Hastings St. Cecilia, 13:03.01. 5, Grace Musgrave, Nebraska Christian, 13:10.56. 6, Jessi Heyen, Arcadia-Loup, 13:15.54. 7, Avery Robb, Doniphan-Trumbull, 13:18.40. 8, Macy Shotkoski, Fullerton, 13:58.36.
100 hurdles—1, Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.82. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 16.09. 3, Suzie Wieland, Northwest, 16.30. 4, Britta Deden, Ord, 16.33. 5, Chloe Mader, Northwest, 16.46. 6, Megyn Scott, Adams Central, 17.05. 7, Tab Seip, Nebraska Christian, 17.22. 8, Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 17.35.
300 hurdles—1, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 47.19. 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.34. 3, Britta Deden, Ord, 48.33. 4, Brooklyn Beck, Northwest, 49.61. 5, Aizlynn Kfrafka, Northwest, 49.97. 6, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 50.44. 7, Josi Noble, Cross County, 50.96. 8, Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central, 52.27.
400 relay—1, Northwest (Kamrynn Mings, Kyra Ray, Emma Harb, Avyn Urbanski), 50.20. 2, Wood River (Macie Peters, Jazmine Rodriguez, Sage Brabec, Jenna Rauert), 50.58. 3, Boone Central (KayLee Miller, Ashlyn Krohn, Mara Ranslem, Penelope Dozler), 51.11. 4, Ord (Lexi Vancura, Journi Moran, Kaidence Wilson, Britta Deden), 51.88. 5, Osceola (Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden, Fayth Winkelman, Rori Wieseman), 52.01. 6, Aurora (Kehlanee Bengston, Madelyn Brown, Eva Fahrnbruch, Reagan Ashby), 53.08. 7, Broken Bow (Kya Scott, Kailyn Scott, Anna Lindstrom, Marren Chapin), 53.10. 8, Arcadia-Loup City (Nicole Chilewski, Tatum Kapustka, Halie Kaslon, Sami Augustyn), 53.47.
1,600 relay—1, Northwest (Kamrynn Mings, Reba Mader, Samanta Roby, Whitney Loman), 4:09.23. 2, Broken Bow (Brinana Quinn, Kailyn Scott, Anna Lindstrom, Marren Chapin), 4:10.53. 3, Adams Central (Megyn Scott, Mari Conant, Abby Stroh, Kaitlyn Mousel), 4:16.42. 4, St. Paul (Gracie Mudloff, Sidney Gawrych, Clara Kunze, Charlee Wegner), 4:20.10. 5, Hastings St. Cecilia (Erin Sheehy, Tatum Krikac, Jill Parr, Alayna Vargas), 4:20.92. 6, Cross County (Kylee Krol, Lindee Kelley, Lilly Peterson, Josi Noble), 4:23.80. 7, Central Valley (Emma Corman, Natalie Poss, Taya Engel, Alexis Johnson), 4:24.96. 8, Wood River (Macie Peters, Ellie Morgan, Sage Brabec, Jenna Rauert), 4:28.04.
3,200 relay—1, Hastings St. Cecilia (Erin Sheehy, Jill Parr, Chloe Rossow, Alayna Vargas), 10:06.49. 2, Broken Bow (MaKinley Tobey, Gracie Hackel, Gabby Staples, Brinana Quinn), 10:20.61. 3, Northwest (Whitney Loman, Reagan McIntyre, Neelie Dorsey, Macie Middleton), 10:30.20. 4, St. Paul (Sidney Gawrych, Clara Kunze, Gracie Mudloff, Charlee Wegner), 10:35.49. 5, Arcadia-Loup City (Tatum Kapustka, Eva Jaixen, Jessi Heyen, Landri Loos), 10:39.20. 6, Ravenna (Alivia Rager, Kennedy Hurt, Samantha Bursaw, Tori Sklenar), 10:50.72. 7, Fullerton (Alyssa Reardon, Macy Shotkoski, Kylee Dubas, Julianna Maxfield), 10:53.99. 8, Nebraska Christian (Izzi Brumbach, Hannah Swanson, Chandra Davis, Liliana Macken), 10:55.08.