GRAND ISLAND — Athletes from across the central part of the state made the trek to Grand Island to compete in the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, which brings in athletes from the area with the best marks of the season to compete in each event.
There were 32 teams represented at the meet, including five Tribland teams.
While there were plenty of standouts from the coverage area, no event featured a medal stand like the boys high jump, which had three Tribland athletes.
“I knew I could do it if I jumped well; and I jumped well and got the tibreaking jump,” said St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson.
Anderson won the gold medal in the high jump, with Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd placing second and third, respectfully.
Even more enticing, the trio finished with the same final height; the difference came when Anderson cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches on his first attempt, while the other two needed more than one jump.
“After 6-0, I knew I had to get 6-2 on the first try; I knew that would put me in a really good spot,” Anderson said.
“It was cool to see the competition, because most meets we don’t have many people that are capable of jumping 6-4, and in this meet we had a lot of them,” Samuelson said. “It was really good to be in that competitive atmosphere.”
Samuelson, who has a season-high of 6-6, felt like he could have performed better, but he was pleased he was still in contention against such tough competition.
“It was really good to see the competition,” Samuelson said. “I knew I had a good shot at winning — obviously, I didn’t win — but it was a lot of fun to watch other people compete very well.”
The gold medal gave Anderson an extra boost of confidence. He’s proud that he emerged victorious against bigger schools.
“This meet is really going to help me with districts and putting my nerves away because of the bigger schools,” Anderson said. “Now, I’m looking forward to districts in a couple weeks.”
Another St. Cecilia standout found herself on the top step of the medal stand on Monday — three different time, in fact.
In the girls competition, STC’s Alayna Vargas had the top mark in the 1,600-meter run and the 800, and she also was part of the first-place Hawkette 3,200 relay team.
It was a full day for Vargas, and she said of the toughest parts was getting ready for the next event; with fewer athletes in each event than a normal meet, the CNTFC makes for shorter rest periods in between each event.
“Between my 3,200 relay and the mile, I pretty much only had time to go to camp, get a quick drink of water, and then went straight into my warmup,” she said. “I just tried to stick with a routine.”
Vargas faced tough competition in the 800, winning the race by just a second. But she’s been made prepared for such stiff opposition thanks to the tough competition from her teammates during practices.
STC’s Jill Par and Chloe Rossow were both also in the 800, with Parr placing fourth. Rossow was also fourth in the mile race.
The two also joined Vargas in the 3,200 relay. Vargas said facing her fellow Hawkettes just make each other better.
“I knew coming into this going into this meet, my biggest competition would almost be my teammates,” Vargas said. “It’s nice to have them every day pushing me at practice, and every meet; we push each other every day.”
Like Vargas, Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas also brought home a pair of individual gold medals. Bonifas set personal bests in the mile and two-mile races.
His previous best in the 1,600 was less than 0.5 seconds shy of setting a school record, a feat which he surpassed on Monday.
“I was excited to go with some PRs, and I ended up with two,” Bonifas said.
The AC standout won the 3,200 by nearly 40 seconds, and he also helped the Patriots finish second in the 3,200 relay.
Bonifas is off to a strong start to the season, leaving him confidently eyeing the state meet, which is just over three weeks away.
“I feel my year is going exactly how I wanted it to,” he said. “I would like to get that two-mile down. I’m progressing really well. I’m just getting stronger and stronger and meets are just gettiing better and better. And I’ve still got a lot more left in the tank, so I’m excited for later in the season when I can just let it rip at state.”
Boys results
Discus — 4, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 155-6
High jump — 1, Jenson Anderson, St. Cecilia, 6-2; 2, Breck Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-2; 3, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-2; 6, Brayden Schropp, St. Cecilia, 5-10
Long jump — 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 21-9 1/2; 5, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-11 1/2; 8, Brayden Schropp, St. Cecilia, 20-8 3/4
Triple jump — 4, Nate Kerr, Adams Central, 41-6 1/2; 6, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 40-2 3/4; 7, Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia 40-2 1/2
3,200 relay — 7, Giltner, 9:09.51; Doniphan-Trumbull 9:45.09
100 — 6, Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 11.32
300 hurdles — 5, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 42.04
800 — Phillip Kreutz, Giltner, 2:12.88
1,600 — 1, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:30.00; 5, Robbie Hrnchir, St. Cecilia, 4:53.94; 8, Cooper Reeson, Giltner, 4:58.53
400 relay — 2, Adams Central, 44.13; 7, St. Cecilia 46.14
200 — 4, Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 22.89
3,200 — 1, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:47.29; 5, Robbie Hrnchir, St. Cecilia, 10:34.57; Ryan Stritt, Adams Central, 10:56.03
Girls results
Discus — 4, Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia, 123-6; 7, Claire Hemberger, Adams Central 117-3
High jump — 5, Hannah Gengenbach, Adams Central, 4-10
Long jump — 4, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-5; 5, Hannah Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, 16-5; 8, Mari Conant, Adams Central, 15-6 1/2
Shot put — 3, Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia, 38-11; 6, Taylin Schernikau, Adams Central, 35-9 1/2
Triple jump — 2, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 35-0 1/2
Pole vault — 3, Megyn Scott, Adams Central, 10-1
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia, 10:06.49; Doniphan-Trumbull, 11:13.28
100 hurdles — 6, Megyn Scott, Adams Central 17.05
200 — 6, Mari Conant, Adams Central, 27.25; 8, Hannah Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27.98
300 hurdles — 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.34
800 — 1, Alayna Vargas, St. Cecilia, 2:27.24; 4, Jill Parr, St. Cecilia, 2:28.90; Chloe Rossow, St. Cecilia, 2:41.95
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, St. Cecilia, 5:38.64; 4, Chloe Rossow, St. Cecilia, 5:51.19; 5, Lynsie Lancaster, Adams Central, 5:54.96
1,600 relay — 3, Adams Central 4:16.42; 5, St. Cecilia 4:20.92