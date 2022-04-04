St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger, Adams Central's Libby Trausch and Fillmore Central's Lexi Theis were selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches' Association girls basketball all-star game this summer.
NCA announced through a release on Monday the 24 participants who accepted invitations to the game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 26 at Lincoln North Star.
NCA All-Star Announcement... @NebraskaCoach announces the initial 24 student-athletes that are available & have accepted an invitation to play in the 42nd Girls' Basketball All-Star game on July 25th in Lincoln. https://t.co/G4ZgMsK4Bu pic.twitter.com/DXldaJYpnr— NE Coaches Assoc. (@NebraskaCoach) April 4, 2022
Kissinger and Trausch were the Co-Players of the Year in the Tribland coverage area and both earned all-state recognition for their spectacular senior seasons before they head to UNK and Doane, respectively.
Theis joined them on first team All-Tribland after a record-breaking senior year. She is the Panthers' all-time leading scorer with 1,162 points.
Kissinger averaged 17.4 points per game in leading the Hawkettes to their third Class C-2 state title in four years. Trausch helped the Patriots to a second semifinals appearance in the last four seasons after AC had not been to state for 10 years.
They will potentially suit up on opposite sides of the court one last time during their prep careers with two 12-person teams drafted by the coaching staffs prior to the game.
Adams Central coach Evan Smith is assisting North Bend Central's Aaron Sterup on one team. York's Matt Kern will be assisted by Paul Dwyer of Elmwood-Murdock on the other.
Players: Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock; Makayla Baughman, Blair; Neely Behrns, David City; Megan Belt, Millard South; Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran; Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley; Macy Bryant, Fremont; Mattie Campbell, Lincoln East; Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central; Kierstynn Garner, Kearney; Grace Huntwork, Gretna; Bailey Kissinger, St. Cecilia; Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF; Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow; Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh; Sarah Shepard, Fremont; Destiny Shepherd, York; Jordan Snyder, BRLD; Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central; Libby Trausch, Adams Central; Sarah Treffer, Lexington; Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse; Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH; Ella Wragge, Crofton.