MINDEN — They practice it every Thursday.
To finalize preparation for the game that week, Minden whips out its trick play book.
Rarely do the Whippets — or any team — use them during actual games. But coach Jebb Hatch shrugged and said “Why not?” on Friday.
His team up 16-7 on Class C-2 No. 8 Kearney Catholic and in Stars territory on its opening drive in the second half, Hatch threw out the call.
The Whippets executed the perfect hook-and-lateral — Carter Harsin to Seth Hauserman to Rylan Holsten — for a game-changing, momentum-shifting touchdown in a 32-14 Minden victory.
“It looked exactly like you draw it up,” said Hatch, whose team shut out St. Paul last week for its first victory of the season.
“It wasn’t necessarily something we’d seen (within Kearney Catholic’s defense), it was just something we’d practiced all week. We don’t have a ton of 3rd-and-15 plays into the wind.”
The Whippets were facing a 3rd-and-17 at the KC 43 when Harsin slung a pass to Hauserman on a curl route. Bolting out of the backfield was Holsten, who received the pitch from his wideout near the 30 yard line and hurried to pay dirt.
“It’s a fun play, especially when it goes for a big gain like that,” Holsten said.
Kuper Field was a madhouse after that.
“Who rocks the house?” the Minden student section bellowed. “The Whippets rock the house. And when the Whippets rock the house, the Stars go out!”
The jab at the visitors was warranted. It was utter domination from midway through the second quarter on by the Whippets (2-1).
After a scoreless first quarter, Minden broke the ice with a 56-yard scoring drive. Orrin Kuehn, who later exited with an ankle injury, ran in a 15-yard touchdown.
Kearney Catholic, which had two empty drives to start its night, answered right back with a five-play 62-yard drive that ended in a Tyson Redinger touchdown run from 8 yards out.
At that point, it looked to be a slugfest. But it quickly became one-sided.
“I didn’t see any change in our attitude,” Hatch said. “They weren’t pleased that (Kearney Catholic) scored, but they were confident they could go right back down the field and score and win a ballgame, which is kind of what ended up happening.”
Harsin consummated a 10-play drive covering 85 yards with a perfect pass to Brycen Schwenka’s bread basket for a halftime lead.
Then the trick play. Then the put-away touchdown, which Harsin ran in himself from 28 yards.
The Whippets made sure Van Gogh wasn’t within ear shot; it was far from a starry night.
“We had this one marked for a while,” Harsin, the senior QB, said. He was an eighth-grader when the Whippets last beat Kearney Catholic (2018).
Minden racked up 442 yards of total offense, 314 on the ground. They operated out the Maryland-I offense a handful of times.
Harsin led the way with 137 yards on 20 carries. Holsten finished with 121 yards on 18 hauls.
The three Hs — Harsin, Hauserman and Holsten — all agreed the Whippets holding the Stars to 175 yards of total offense outweighed what Minden did offensively.
“They’re a very solid, athletic team and they do pretty good out there on offense,” Hauserman said.
Said Hatch: “The defense, flying around... they’re 100 miles an hour all the time.”