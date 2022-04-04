SPRINGFIELD — Hastings High (2-7) couldn’t halt a pair of two-out rallies Monday and the Tigers suffered their seventh loss in nine tries this spring.
Platteview (4-2) broke open a 2-1 ballgame with 11 runs — nine with two outs — between the fifth and sixth innings for a 12-2 win.
A bases-loaded single by Jacob Zimmerman was the flint to the Trojans’ fifth-inning fire and put them up 3-2. Back-to-back two-out doubles later in the frame gave the hosts an 8-2 advantage.
A two-out triple in the sixth by Alex Draper and an outfield error by the Tigers cleared the bases for an 11-2 cushion.
Draper stole home on the next pitch to activate the mercy rule.
Luke Brooks was charged with the loss on the mound. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven. Five of the six runs he surrendered were earned. He walked three and gave up three hits.
The Tigers took the early lead when Chance Vertin wore a pitch with the bases loaded in the first.
After the Trojans tied it on an RBI groundout, Evan Rust gave Hastings its 2-1 edge in the second with grounder that scored Markus Miller.
Matthew Fulton scattered five Hastings hits in six innings for the win. He fanned two Tigers.
Hastings hosts Seward at Duncan Field on Tuesday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.
HAS (2-7)….................……….110 000 x — 2 5 3
PHS (4-2)…..................………100 074 x — 12 7 2
WP — Matthew Fulton. LP — Luke Brooks.
2B — P, Cody Metzger, Charles Crisp 2.
3B — P, Alex Draper.
Patriots shut out
by Platteview
SPRINGFIELD — Platteview got the sweep over the Hastings’ teams with a 7-0 win over Adams Central in the nightcap on Monday.
The Trojans (5-2) scored in the first five innings, racking up 10 hits and benefiting from four errors by the Patriots (1-3).
The bottom of Platteview’s order did the most damage. Charles Crisp was 2-for-3 in the six hole; Keegan Stobbe 2-for-2 in the eighth spot; and Alex Jones 2-for-3 from the ninth spot.
Adams Central starter Nick Conant allowed just one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings while striking out five.
The Trojans, however, got to reliever Joe Peshek, notching six runs on seven hits in his 3 1/3 innings.
Kayleb Saurer, Drew Goracke and Conant had the only hits for the Patriots, who play next at winless Auburn on Friday.
AC (1-3)…................………….000 000 0 — 0 3 4
PHS (5-2)……................…….111 310 x — 7 10 0
WP — Austin Krenzer. LP — Joe Peshek.
Jimmies complete sweep
of Broncos
JAMESTOWN — Jamestown kept Hastings College (4-24, 0-12) winless in the Great Plains Athletic Conference by completing a four-game sweep with two more wins Monday afternoon.
The Jimmies (16-17, 5-7) notched a comeback win in the opener Monday and shutout the Broncos in game two.
Game one: Keaton Hoeke’s sacrifice fly in the second inning had the Broncos up 1-0 after Tyler Kissler scored.
The margin held for four innings before the Jimmies capitalized on a hit batsman with the bases loaded and kept the rally going with a pair of walks for their 3-1 lead after five.
An RBI double by Blake Arritola, a sacrifice by Triston Madison, and a homer by Quade Peters in the sixth cushioned the lead to 6-1.
The Broncos rallied in the seventh on Cole Staab’s RBI single to score Camden Brichacek. Cory Koranda plated Staab on a groundout and Thomas Hartman brought home Kasey Ohnoutka with a single before the Jimmies slammed the door with a game-ending strikeout.
Game two: Luke Shekeryk and Hayden Brown both hit solo shots for the Jimmies in the second. Then, Brown and Madison both had RBI doubles in the fourth.
Jamestown didn’t need much else behind Kendall Yackley, who struck out four in four scoreless frames.
Koranda had two of Hastings’ six hits from the leadoff spot. Jaden Driscoll took the loss for the Broncos.
Game one
HC (4-23, 0-11)…........………..010 000 3 — 4 8 0
UJ (15-17, 4-7)…........………..000 033 x — 6 5 3
WP — Cameron Multer. LP — Alec Fichter.
2B — H, Dylan Otto. J, Blake Arritola.
HR — J, Quade Peters.
Game two
HC (4-24, 0-12)….........………000 000 0 — 0 6 0
UJ (16-17, 5-7)........………….020 200 x — 4 8 2
WP — Kendal Yackley. LP — Jaden Driscoll.
2B — J, Tayler Cullen, Hayden Brown, Triston Madison 2.
HR — J, Brown, Luke Shekeryk.