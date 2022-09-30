Austin Payne spread the ball around all night Friday as Grand Island Northwest controlled its game against Hastings from the opening drive.
Payne came out firing, going 15-for-15 for 228 yards and a touchdown with his first incompletion not coming until late in the second quarter. In those four drives the Vikings scored a touchdown on each of them to jump out to a quick 28-0 lead en route to a 38-14 victory at Hastings College's Lloyd Wilson Field.
“We talked about taking these guys right out of the gates, get a score, get a stop, get a score, get a stop and put them away, and that’s what we did,” said Northwest coach Kevin Stein. “I was really happy with our offense, a lot of big plays.”
Offensively the Tigers couldn’t get anything going all night, punting on their first four drives.
It wasn’t until the Vikings' fifth drive that Tigers finally looked to sway the momentum when Joe Rodriguez scooped up a fumbled snap by Payne and returned it 49 yards for the touchdown.
“We had those two fumbles and the one being a scoop and score that gave them life,” said Stein. “You can kind of go back tonight and there were three bad plays, which were the three fumbles in the backfield.”
Rodriguez recovered another fumbled snap on the next drive, keeping the momentum with the Tigers. Chance Vertin capitalized, completing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kooper Kohl, but the play was called back for ineligible man downfield.
A Northwest sack followed to halt the drive.
“You like to turn those fumbles into points and we weren’t able to do that," said Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker. “As poorly as we played, we felt pretty good at that point.”
Payne continued to shine in the second half, going 11-for-15 for 156 yards and another touchdown.
“They were loading the box, so we were like, 'We will have to run the ball to keep them honest, but we are going to have to chuck that thing around,' ” Stein said. “One thing that is real nice is Austin Payne won’t be sore.”
Payne finished the night 31-for-36, throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 12 yards rushing on four attempts. EJ Arends also had a passing touchdown going 1-for-1 for 19 yards on a trick play to Chase Weigert.
Tegan Lemkau had some big plays for the Vikings as well, hauling in six catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.
Kade Satterly added a 17-yard touchdown for Hastings late in the fourth.
Vertin finished 9-for-18 with 92 yards for Hastings while Tucker Synek was 5-of-9 passing for 61 yards.
Daeton Espino hauled in five catches for 71 yards.
Naz Robinson led the Tiger ground attack with 20 carries and 62 yards.
Hastings will head out west to play No. 4 Scottsbluff (5-1) next week.
Northwest (2-4)…….........14 14 7 3 — 38
Hastings (1-5)……..............0 7 0 7 — 14
N — Payne 9 run (Attwood kick)
N — Arends 19 pass to Weigert (Attwood kick)
N — Payne 3 pass fumbled by Camden Walker recovered by Hunter Jensen (Attwood kick)
N — Payne 51 pass to Lenkau (Attwood kick)
H — Rodriguez 49 fumble return (Vertin kick)
N — Payne 51 pass to Jensen (Attwood kick)
N — Attwood 23 field goal
H — Kade Satterly 17 run (Vertin kick)