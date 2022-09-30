Austin Payne spread the ball around all night Friday as Grand Island Northwest controlled its game against Hastings from the opening drive.

Payne came out firing, going 15-for-15 for 228 yards and a touchdown with his first incompletion not coming until late in the second quarter. In those four drives the Vikings scored a touchdown on each of them to jump out to a quick 28-0 lead en route to a 38-14 victory at Hastings College's Lloyd Wilson Field.

