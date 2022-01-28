What started as a defensive struggle with a ton of bricks, quickly erupted into a one-sided offensive showing inside the Jungle Friday night.
Hastings gave top-ranked Omaha Skutt Catholic (16-0) a scare in the first half, holding the Skyhawks to 12 points through the first 16 minutes with the Tigers close behind.
But the Tigers (7-9) couldn’t muster the necessary offensive strength to pull the upset and hand the Skyhawks their first loss of the season.
Skutt survived a poor shooting night all around and burst away in the second half for a 41-18 road win.
“We could stop them on offense, but we couldn’t stop them on defense,” said HHS head coach Greg Mays. “We gave them too many turnovers, too many shots, and they stretched that lead to six or seven, and I thought in that stretch we had some pretty good looks and they rattled in and popped out and they got away.”
Hastings turned the ball over 22 times on the night and the lid never came off the rim when the Tigers did run an offense.
Following an opening frame that saw the teams tie at 7-all, the Tigers were held to a single basket in the second frame and turned it over eight times.
Skutt struggled, too, not scoring until under midway through the period, but gained slight separation before the buzzer for its 12-9 lead.
The Skyhawks were 5-for-30 in the first half, but finished going 9-of-31 in the second half. They shot the ball nearly twice as much as Hastings.
Mia McMahon turned in the game-high 10 points while Payton McCabe and Victoria Van Dyke each added nine.
Turnovers killed any type of offensive momentum for the Tigers, who shot 7-for-31 on the night.
“When we turn the ball over, those (extra) shots start to carry a weight,” Mays said.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Libby Landgren and McKinsey Long, who each had five points. KK Laux and Emma Landgren had three and Emma Synek had two.
Skutt...................................7 5 14 15 — 41
Hastings.................................7 2 6 3 — 18
Hastings (18)
Libby Landgren 5, McKinsey Long 5, KK Laux 3, Emma Landgren 3, Emma Synek 2
Skutt (41)
Mia McMahon 10, Peyton McCabe 9, Victoria Van Dyke 9, Addison Burt 7, Jesse Trout 6