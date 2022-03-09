LINCOLN — “If only they were playing each other.”
Those are just my thoughts, anyway, about Adams Central and St. Cecilia both in girls state basketball semifinals Thursday afternoon.
It would be a rematch from Feb. 1 when the Patriots handed the Hawkettes their first loss of the season — AC’s first win over STC since 2009.
Last year could have been the year they met at state, with AC still down in Class C-1 and St. Cecilia up for one year.
But the Patriots finished 14-9, short of a district final in their only year of the last four to not have advanced to Lincoln.
The Hawkettes, well, you know the story by now. Leading by double digits in the C-1 final against North Bend Central ... the Tigers storm back and STC falls short of what would have been an impressive three-peat.
I’ve had flashbacks of that moment the Hawkettes lost their first final since the Crofton years.
We remember those, too — well, I should say many of you do. I was not yet penning articles for the Tribune; nor was I, a Colorado transplant, paying much attention to prep sports in Nebraska.
I’m here now to say they absolutely deserve love, especially girls and women’s sports (my beat, if you will). And I’m happy to give it so long as you people support it, too.
So, here we are again, the state tournament. A different one, for sure.
I can’t gripe too much about the simultaneous boys and girls format as it’s hardly affected me, personally.
What I will ask, though, is whose idea was it to put the student sections directly behind media row at the Devaney Center?
Not. A. Fan. If I were, I’d be a deaf one.
I’m all for student sections — I lived for them as a high schooler.
I’m also all for having them on opposite ends of the court. Away from us working folk.
Also, non-student sectioners, do you really want to be sitting just an aisle’s length away from opposing fans?
OK, that’s off my chest. Insert “old man yells at cloud” meme here.
On Friday, I’ll politely insert the Johnny Drama “Victory” meme from HBO’s “Entourage.”
That’s if Adams Central can slay the beast in No. 2 Omaha Skutt (25-1) and St. Cecilia can out-duel Crofton (23-4) for a third straight time in their seventh meeting since 2013.
Cross your fingers and hold onto your hats.
Skutt’s offense blew the doors off Blair in the first half Tuesday night, leading by 25 at one point. Hot shooting helped, but the Skyhawks’ pace put the Bears on oxygen early.
Skutt’s defense lagged a bit after halftime, allowing Blair to trim the deficit to 11 behind 27 points from freshman Molly Ladwig, but the Skyhawks extended it back to 18 by game’s end.
Third-seeded Adams Central (23-3), which outlasted Beatrice 56-46, isn’t a track-meet team like Skutt, but that doesn’t scare head coach Evan Smith’s group.
“They feel like they can battle with any team in our class,” he said.
Thursday’s 3:15 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena fits right into the Patriots’ underdog mentality.
“We’ve proven ourselves all year long,” said Smith. “Early in the season I don’t think too many people were looking at us to be where we’re at right now.”
The Patriots’ story line is a bit like STC’s last season. Move up a class and convince people you belong by winning at the state tournament.
What would add to the narrative is a win over the Skyhawks and the first appearance by Adams Central in a girls final since 1995.
It might take oxygen masks. It’ll certainly take rebounding and defense.
“We’re up for the task,” Smith said.
Are the top-ranked Hawkettes (24-2) up for Crofton? We’ll find out inside The Bob at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Addie Kirkegaard says they are.
“We just need to come play our game,” the senior post said.
That’s looked a lot different this year than the previous three. But the results haven’t wavered.
Wins speak for themselves, regardless of how they’re accrued.
Crofton is synonymous with winning. The Warriors are the defending C-2 champions, having picked up their ninth last year.
They had to survive a rematch with Ponca in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Ella Wragge, the team’s leading scorer, finished off a three-point play with 4.2 seconds left for the 41-38 victory.
St. Cecilia has the recent edge over Crofton with its wins in the 2019 title game and 2020 semis. But the Warriors have caused more Hawkette basketball hurt through the years than North Bend’s comeback last season ever could.
That’s three straight title game victories by a combined 43 points from 2013-15 and a two-point squeeze in the 2016 semifinals.
The two schools have played maybe the most out of anyone at the state tournament in the last decade. On social media, I joked it was the millionth time the schools have gone to war at state.
St. Cecilia will get Crofton for millionth time at a state tournament in Thursday’s semifinal: #nebpreps https://t.co/jtcl0hbjcf— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) March 8, 2022
Feels like it anyway.
St. Cecilia’s four seniors don’t want anything short of another ring. Crofton, I’m sure, doesn’t want the Hawkettes to chip away at evening the series.
Despite what NSAA officials believe, the third place game largely does not hold any weight. (Except for in Lincoln’s pockets.)
Not for either of these heavyweight programs.
Aaron Losing said following the 2019 championship that to his knowledge every girl he’s ever coached while at Crofton had at least played in a state final.
There can’t be that many who didn’t win one.
Tribland semifinals
- Class B at PBA: No. 3 Adams Central (23-3) vs. No. 2 Skutt (25-1), 3:15 p.m.
- Class C-2 at Devaney: No. 1 St. Cecilia (24-2) vs. No. 4 Crofton (23-4), 1:30 p.m.
Will Reynolds is sports editor for the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.