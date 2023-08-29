Rick Squiers is no stranger to attendance records, or watching volleyball teams play on big stages.
His Lopers at the University of Nebraska at Kearney have led NCAA Division II in attendance 15 times during his 24-year tenure, and played in front of the three largest crowds in the level’s history — all of which took place in Kearney when it hosted the national tournament.
But all of that pales in comparison to what Squiers and UNK are about to experience on Wednesday.
The preseason No. 16 Lopers were invited to play a best-of-three exhibition match against fellow Division II in-state power and fourth-ranked Wayne State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln as part of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska event, which sold more than 90,000 tickets.
“I don’t know how many people will be there for the undercard match, but I would think even if it’s half, that’s a lot of people and something that none of us will have ever experienced before,” said Squiers, whose 2005 team played in front of a D-II record 5,025 people.
UNK and Wayne State will precede the main event, which pits Nebraska against Omaha, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 4 Huskers and Mavericks will follow at 7 p.m.
There’s also a post-match concert by country music artist Scotty McCreery.
The idea for the outdoor event was conceived last winter and announced in the spring with a press conference inside Memorial Stadium featuring the coaches from the four schools, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Gov. Jim Pillen, who declared Aug. 30, 2023, as “Volleyball Day” in Nebraska.
Tickets sold out in less than 48 hours, which Carter was adamant would happen. Every event inside the Nebraska football venue has been a sellout since 1962.
Why would volleyball be any different? It’s Nebraska after all.
And volleyball in Nebraska is as close as you can get to football in Texas.
Squiers learned as much when he took over the volleyball program at Hastings College in 1993.
“I was really exposed to what volleyball is in the state of Nebraska. It was within that first year that I started to really get a feel for this is a little different here,” said Squiers, who went 206-59 in six seasons coaching the Broncos.
“I always explained to people back where I was from (in Iowa) that this was like ‘Hoosiers’ in Indiana.”
Nebraska coach John Cook had a “Hoosiers”-esque moment when he measured the court’s dimensions once it was laid out on Tom Osborne Field. Cook thought the Taraflex surface looked too small.
Memorial Stadium is just that big.
“I’ve told (the players) this feels like a Super Bowl,” Cook said.
It might rival something more like a World Cup soccer match. Like the one inside the Rose Bowl in 1999 when the United States women beat China in the gold medal game in front of 90,185 fans.
Or it could potentially eclipse the all-time attendance record for a women’s sporting event: 91,648 at last season’s UEFA Champions League soccer match in Barcelona, Spain.
Regardless, new NCAA D-I single match attendance records will be established, both regular season (16,833) and all-time (18,755).
“Nebraska could have pulled this thing off without a couple of Division II teams, I’m sure,” said Squiers.
But it’s less about the Huskers or the Mavericks, the Lopers or the Wildcats.
This is about volleyball, about women.
“I keep flashing back to the USA soccer team playing at the Rose Bowl,” Cook said Tuesday. “That was a big moment for women’s sports and soccer really shot up. I think this is another great chance for that to happen in the sport of volleyball.”
What better program to headline the showcase then?
According to a report by the Lincoln Journal Star, Nebraska volleyball was the only of 522 public Division I women’s athletic programs to turn a profit for the 2022 fiscal year. The Huskers netted $233,454.
“I think we are setting an example of what can be done. I made that vow in 2001 when I was told, ‘You guys would be nothing if football wasn’t paying for your way.’ But here we are,” Cook said.
“It’s pretty gratifying, but I don’t look at it like I proved that wrong. I look at it more as we are showing an example of what can be done. Women’s programs need to start thinking about how they can do this, too. I’m just very proud that it’s in Nebraska. We have the support and administration that would take this risk. It was a big risk.”
Matt Buttermore knows all about risks. Five years ago, he decided to leave comfortability, community and a strong Hastings College program to coach Division I volleyball at Omaha.
“It’s not an opportunity that comes around every day, and it’s hard to say no,” he said. “But this was even harder to say yes.”
Now, Buttermore, who led the Broncos to their first NAIA national title in 2016, is set to coach a match inside a massive football stadium — an easier yes for him and the Mavericks, who have recorded consecutive 20-win seasons ad played in back-to-back Summit League tournament finals.
“Just lucky,” he said. “This is something I didn’t expect to be doing, but I’m definitely grateful to be part of it.”
Wednesday won’t be Squiers’ first time opening for Nebraska. The Lopers did so against then-Division II Omaha in 2002 at the Devaney Center well prior to its volleyball renovation.
But UNK’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska match against Wayne State will look markedly different:
Outdoors, 80-something degrees and sunny, according to the forecast.
Sunglasses, visors and lots of water will be necessary.
“It’s exciting and a little bit scary,” Squiers said, “but I’m sure it’s something that we’re all going to talk about for years to come.”