As a player and coach, Mike Trader helped shape the Hastings College men's basketball program into the formidable force it has become through the years.
Trader, a member of the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame as both player and coach, has served on HC's HOF selection committee for more than a decade, helping to choose those elite teams, players, coaches, and staff whose achievements have made them stand out among those representing the men's and women's athletic programs.
Two of Trader's teams — the 1973 team he played for and the 1989 team he coached — will be inducted into the HOF as the 34th class, along with eight individuals, during a reception and banquet ceremony Sept. 30 at Kiewit Gymnasium.
Others in the class include: Richard "Dick" Metz of Sherman, Ill., Class of '72, football; Denis Lessor, Kansas City, Mo., '79, men's basketball; Kathie (Daffer) Turley, Valley Center, Kan., '81, track and field, cross country and volleyball; Comron Yazdgerdi, Lexington, '05, men's tennis; Jordan Green, Bennet, '13, men's soccer; Lauren Shoemaker Hewitt, Omaha, '15, track and field/cross country; McKay Inman, Aurora, Colo., '15, men's tennis; and Jim Boeve, Hastings, for meritorious service.
Selections to the HOF were chosen through an open nomination process that involves a three-vote process by committee members. Both achievements and character factor heavily into the final selection process, Trader said.
"It's a tedious process," he said. "We've had so many outstanding athletes, teams, coaches and contributors over the years, as you can imagine. We still have many good people who have been nominated who in the future will certainly be elected. It is a big honor, it really is."
Trader was in the fourth year of his 16-year coaching career at HC when he led his team to twin wins in the NAIA National Tournament played in Kansas City, Mo. in 1989. Posting a record of 26-9, the team reached the Elite 8 bracket for the first time in school history.
"Hastings College just played tremendous basketball at the tournament," Trader said. "At that time, there was just one division in NAIA and about 550 teams competing nationally. Hastings was one of the smaller teams enrollment-wise, so it was really a tremendous accomplishment to compete against larger programs and do so well."
Leading the way was Scott DeBoer, a 6-7, 220 center, who was captured state basketball player of the year honors as the team's leading scorer, averaging 18 points per game. DeBoer, who helped guide the Broncos to a National Tournament berth the season before, proved himself "a very special player on both those teams," Trader said.
Other instrumental regulars were: Mark Lamb, 6-8, 210 forward, who averaged 15 points per game; Scott Scheierman, 6-7, 210, forward (whose son, Baylor, is an NBA prospect who plays at Creighton); Brian Sandfort, 6-2, 175, guard (whose son, Payton, starts on the University of Iowa team); Dave Piatkowski, 6-4, 180, forward (whose brother, Eric, played in the NBA for Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, among other teams); and James Lowry, 6-2,180, guard.
"We had a little bit of everything," Trader said. "Those big kids were obviously very good inside, but then we had excellent shooters also. We had good balance and depth and were able to play eight or nine guys."
Unlike the senior-laden '89 team, there was but one senior on Trader's 1973 team that nabbed the District 11 Championship and NAIA National Tournament nod.
Coached by Lynn "Doc" Farrell and Chuck Stickels, the team was anchored by Jimmy Jones, a formidable 6-4, 200 pound senior. But it was arguably the team's four junior college transfers, coupled with a handful of returnees, who helped lift them to unprecedented new heights.
Leading the transfer class of juniors was Trader, a 6-3, 190, guard (Platte Community College, Columbus), who averaged a team-high 15 points per game. His offensive prowess set the tone for shared double-digit scoring from fellow transfers Bob Jackson, 6-4, 200 (Dodge County Community College, Kansas), Brad Schneider, 6-4, 200, forward, (Dodge County CC), and Chuck Minster, 6-4, 190, forward (Seward County Community College, Kansas).
Also putting points on the board were Mike and Pat Sitorius, junior and sophomore guards, 6-2, 170; Doug Rasby, junior, 6-3, 170, guard; Paul Thomas, center, 6-9, 200, sophomore; Rick Berkshire, 6-4, 195, junior, forward; and freshman Bob Parminter.
"We had great balance and depth," Trader said. "We had about seven players who averaged 10-15 points per game. It was truly a team effort."
After dropping its season-opener, the Broncos went on a 15-game winning streak and finished the season 25-5. The highlight of the season was winning a best-of-three playoff series against the powerhouse University of Omaha team, which was about to transition from NAIA to NCAA Division 1.
After dropping its opening game in Omaha, Hastings rebounded to win the next two at home to advance to the National Tournament.
"Those games at Hastings College were the loudest and most enthusiastic I have ever seen," Trader said. "It was as neat an environment of basketball that I have ever played in."
Trader remains involved at HC in his role with the foundation as development officer. His Mike Trader Mid-America Basketball Camps have served the local community for 37 years.