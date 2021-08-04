Of all the numbers on Duncan Field’s scoreboard Wednesday morning through the first game of the 2021 American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament, one stood out more than the rest.
A “6” sat in the “E” column, bookending the line score for the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots.
The state champions from Kansas committed six errors in a regional opener they controlled more than half of and it dropped them into the loser’s bracket less than 24 hours after arriving in Hastings.
“Six is the most we’ve ever had in a game,” said Post 64 coach Tyler Brynds, whose team plays at 10 a.m. Thursday morning to stay alive. “It’s just unfortunate.”
A two-out error in the fifth inning followed by an infield single from Oak Grove Post 379’s Brody Armstrong ignited a rally for the visitors from Missouri that pushed them ahead for good in what ended as a 9-4 victory.
Three more hits and another error in the frame produced an insurmountable six-run swing to help Missouri’s runner-up win its first regional game in more than a decade.
Oak Grove itself posted a zero in its “E” column and survived Pittsburg’s initial four-run outburst across the first two frames.
“That’s what I told our kids, the zero under the ‘E’ is the biggest one up there,” said Oak Grove Post 279 coach Jeff Wright. “A lot of it is (Pittsburg) making those errors, but also it’s partly us forcing those errors, too.”
Armstrong barely beat a throw from short after he slapped a high chopper there. The close call was not protested by Brynds or the Pittsburg players.
Dalton Chaney singled in a run and Bryce Smith reached on an infield single. Armstrong, who was the go-ahead run, scored on the first pitch of Smith’s at-bat, which skipped under the Kansas catcher’s glove and to the backstop.
Cole Chaney’s grounder turned into a second error in the inning, allowing Evan Howard to single in Smith.
Howard led the inning off with a single before back-to-back groundouts. Then, Haiden Armstrong chased him home with a base hit.
“We had a game once before where we’d given up six runs with two outs in one inning to lose it,” said Brynds. “It’s picturesque what happened here today.”
Oak Grove’s offense, which opened the game’s scoring by playing small ball in the first, tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh, benefitting from the sixth Pittsburg error on a pickoff attempt and an RBI single by Smith.
The run support built up the confidence of Oak Grove starter Aden Jones, who hurled a complete game in 106 pitches. Jones struck out four and surrendered just one hit and three total baserunners after the fourth inning.
“First couple innings were a little shaky, but after that the bats started rolling, I got more in the groove and felt really good,” Jones said.
Jones is one of a few kids not actually from Oak Grove, which sits just outside the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area. In fact, he wasn’t initially on the team to start the summer.
“This kid comes to me looking for a team. I don’t know a thing about him,” Wright said with a smile. “I’d never had a kid come to me — sight unseen, never seen him play — and he comes to me and he has fit so perfectly. He’s just been an incredible cog in our team. He has played out of his mind, and he’s instrumental in winning us a ballgame at regionals.”
Pittsburg absorbed Oak Grove’s initial blow with a run on three hits in the home half of the first. Tucker Akins drove home Kameron Williamson a batter after lead off man Brett Sutterby was gunned down at the plate by Oak Grove left fielder Xavier Hernandez.
Defense prevented the Post 64 Patriots from having a bigger inning in the second, although they did clock Jones for three more runs on four hits in the frame, starting with Ethan Light’s double.
A 6-4-3 double play ended the inning and Post 64 failed to score again. Another runner was gunned down from the outfield in the fourth to half that rally as well. Chaney caught a shallow flare and his throw beat the runner to the plate by six feet.
Jones’ outing saved his pitching staff for the rest of the tournament. Shayton Wright, the Oak Grove ace, will start in Thursday’s 4 p.m. game.
“It lines up pretty good for us pitching-wise,” Wright said.
Pittsburg has not lost consecutive games this summer, which is a positive, Brynds said.
“We’ve been resilient and hopefully that can continue,” he said.
OG................100 060 2 — 9 9 0
PIT................130 000 0 — 4 10 5
W — Aden Jones. L — Davis Davenport.
2B — P, Ethan Light.