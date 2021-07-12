JJ Cooney has a decision to make.
To pursue a career in golf or regress it to a hobby while adulting?
“It’s a decision that hasn’t really been made yet,” he said, “but surely some sun will shine on it by the end of the year.”
Perhaps Monday’s U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament will aid him in that process.
Cooney is one of 53 competitors vying for a spot at the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., August 9-15.
The first round of the 36-hole qualifier hosted by Hastings’ Lochland Country Club tees off at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Round two begins in the early afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
Though he says his preparation isn’t where it needs to be, Cooney hopes his natural ability shines through when play begins.
“You’ve just got to take it one shot at a time,” he said.
Cooney, who was a three-time all-conference selection in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, just finished his master’s degree in business administration at the University of Sioux Falls.
“It’s one of those things where as a golfer you lose more than you win, so all it takes sometimes is just being hot and being on your game that week,” he said.
Cooney, who tees off at 9:06 a.m., finds himself in a mixed field. Some golfers are still in high school while others are in their mid-30s. Under the United States Golf Association’s rules, there is no age restriction.
The two qualifying spots and two alternates are for anyone’s taking.
Lincoln native and recent Hastings Open champion Nate Vontz is riding a hot streak this summer and might be the favorite. Also a winner at the Nebraska Match Play tournament in early June, Vontz won at Lochland the following week, beating Caleb Badura — also in Monday’s field — in a two-hole playoff.
Charlie Zielinski, who caddied the playoff for his Creighton teammate Vontz following his final round at the Hastings Open, is in the 8:55 pairing, beginning on hole 10.
Matthew Quandt, who came up just short of Vontz and Badura in the Open, tees off from the 10th at 9:28.
Grand Island’s Henry Kosmicki is familiar with Lochland’s grounds, having carded rounds for Central Catholic as well as Nebraska Junior Golf.
Coming off a sponsor exemption appearance at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., Luke Kluver, who narrowly missed the weekend cut, tees off at 9:17. His dad is Clay Center native Klay Kluver.
Hastings’ own Chris Weidt is teeing off from the 10th at 8 a.m.
In total, players from eight different states — including Nebraska — and a pair from Argentina are competing.
Cooney hails from Pickstown, S.D., a town of 262 people according to the 2019 census report.
“It’s probably more like 201 right now,” Cooney said. “Small town living, easy life, go to work, go to school. You’ve got to find a hobby to keep you busy. Golf was a thing I quickly picked up from the age of 2. My dad was my coach, it grew on me and became my natural gift.”
Pairings
8 a.m. — 1, Drew D’Ercole, Marcus Eriksen; 10, Matt Clements, Mac McClear, Chris Weidt
8:11 — 1, Jack Evans, Sam Gage, Geran Sander; 10, Ryan Niefeldt, Nate Vontz, Max Stucky Halley
8:22 — 1, Barry Meyer, Alexander Thomsen, Luke Phillips; 10, Jack Baker, John Spellerberg, Jackson Thompson
8:33 — 1, Rockney Peck, William Marshall, Josh Peters; 10, Andrew Sajevic, Caleb Badura, Tucker Knaak
8:44 — 1, Adam Van Raden, Ivan Yabut, Henry Kosmicki; 10, Rex Souillere, Alex Zilig, Ethan Shaw
8:55 — 1, Jay Moore, Key Coker, Ryan Hybl; 10, Charlie Zielinski, Christian Ghilardi, Peyton Austin
9:06 — 1, Reed Malleck, Thomas Longbella, Alex Kubik; 10, Garrett Morehead, Matthew Shrock, JJ Cooney
9:17 — 1, Cade McCallum, Matthew Kloetzer, German Tagle; 10, Jack Lundin, Geronimo Narizzano, Luke Kluver
9:28 — 1, Bryca Hammer, Josh Wilson, Grant Jabenis; 10, Matthew Quandt, Jason Kolbas, Miles Russell