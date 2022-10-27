After more than two decades of sifting through red tape, the eagle has finally landed at Hastings College.
Ugochukwu "Harrison" Udeh, whose name translated means "God's eagle," has made his presence known on the defensive line of the resurgent Broncos football team this season, continuing his journey in Hastings that began in his home country of Nigeria and included a stay in Houston with his parents, Okwuchukwu and Ebelechukwu Udeh, and four siblings.
"The wait to come here took more than 20 years, since before I was born," the 20-year-old said. "My grandad on my mother's side worked for the American Embassy in Nigeria and set it up before he passed away."
Like much of his life's journey, little has come easy for the determined athlete and student. Hurdling obstacles that included adapting to a new culture, new language, and new sport, Udeh has successfully navigated his way into realizing his American dream, both on the field and in the classroom.
He credits his time spent in a Catholic boarding school in Nigeria for giving him the mental strength to overcome the challenge of adjusting to a new culture that at times proved hostile and unfriendly.
Rising at 4 a.m. each morning to carry water to the dorm for a shower was but one of the character-building challenges braved by Udeh at the boarding school. Adjusting to life without daily contact with his parents was perhaps the most difficult lesson of them all.
"I hated it so much," he said. "To talk to your parents, you had to stand in a long line to a phone booth three times a week. Most of the time you didn't get to talk to them because the line was too long.
"That experience shaped me to be who I am today. Leaving home at age 10, I cried for about a week straight and got sick after that. When I kind of adjusted to everything, I started loving it. I loved the struggle. I loved learning time management and everything that comes with it."
Though he spoke English in Nigeria, his heavy accent made him difficult to understand when he began school in Houston in the eighth grade. A frequent target of ridicule by his peers, he often felt isolated, left without a voice in a world that seemed more foreign to him by the minute.
"At one point, I didn't want to say a word in class," he said. "I just sat by myself and a lot of times people laughed at me and made fun of me. I remember going on YouTube to watch how to pronounce American words correctly to be able to speak to others."
Growing up an avid soccer fan and player in Nigeria, his first look at American football at Elsik High School in Houston took him entirely by surprise. That first day on the field as a freshman typified his American experience as he struggled desperately to assimilate himself into the typical American experience.
His first challenge was replacing the round ball with an oblong one. Though they sounded the same, it became immediately obvious from day one that "futbol" and "football" are very different sports indeed.
"When I first went to registration, I thought I was registering for soccer," he said. "The first day of practice they gave me shoulder pads and a helmet and I was like, 'What did I just sign up for?'"
Having never seen an American football game, he watched from the bench his entire freshman season, learning the game on the fly through observation and study. His first tutorial consisted of watching the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The following season, he had learned enough to earn playing time, giving him a whole new appreciation for football.
"That's when I fell in love with the game," he said.
Much like his commitment to losing his accent, his commitment to becoming a top-notch football player was rewarded with swift success. Time spent in the weight room turned the once scrawny 160-pound teenager into a 270-pound man among boys.
"That off-season my sophomore year, I never missed a day of lifting weights," he said. "I took it seriously. I dedicated my whole life to the game. Getting stronger and bigger helped me so much."
After becoming an all-conference player in his final two seasons, Udeh's athletic prowess caught the eye of former Bronco defensive coach E.J. Valentine. A fellow Nigerian, Valentine was able recruit the by-then prospering prospect to Hastings with an athletic and academic scholarship to help shore up the Bronco defensive line.
Now in his junior season, Udeh has proven himself an invaluable asset to the team. In nine games, he has amassed 14 tackles, 25 assists, and two sacks for the 7-2 Broncos, who are having their best season in over a decade.
Head coach Matt Franzen sees Udeh as one of the team's unsung heroes, an invaluable cog in a defense that has made moving the ball difficult for most of its opponents this season. In nine games, Bronco opponents have averaged just over 83 yards per game on the ground, in part, because of Udeh's contributions.
"He's one of our defensive linemen who week in and week out leads the charge," Franzen said. "He gets his work done without a lot of fanfare. He's does not draw a lot of attention, but you know he's going to be one of the hardest working guys in the weight room and is just very consistent from day to day.
"He's an NAIA Scholar Athlete this year with a 3.72 cumulative GPA, so he works just as hard in the classroom. His grades are just fantastic. His worth to the team is very high as well."
Though he considered leaving the team when Valentine vacated his position following his freshman season, Udeh said he couldn't be happier to have remained a Bronco for what has been a highly enjoyable season.
"That's probably one of the best decisions I've made," he said. "Nothing is better than winning and having a winning season. The amount of work, dedication and sweat we've put in to get where we're at is just crazy.
"We have a great thing going for us, and it's not a one-time thing. I think it's going to become a culture in Hastings."
But football is only part of a bigger dream. Upon completing his degree in major health systems at HC, his plan is to follow in the footsteps of his mother and pursue a degree in nursing, then return to Nigeria to start a family practice with one of his older brothers and only sister.
"We all have the same plan," he said. "Most of my family is still back there. I want us to help out our community back home as much as we can."