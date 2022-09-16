HEBRON — Three months ago, Thayer Central didn’t have a football coach.
On Friday night, the Titans went to bed 4-0 and ranked eighth in Class D-1.
After Jereme Jones left to take the job in Hampton in early June, the school’s search for its new head coach didn’t gain much traction.
Insert Doug Hoins, a retired teacher turned part-time garbage man, who took the keys, installed a new system and is succeeding immediately.
“I think things happen for a reason,” said Hoins, who hadn’t coached since 1994. “I think God put me here for this purpose, put me with this group of kids.”
His run-heavy offense yielded 446 yards and seven touchdowns Friday night in a 48-36 win over seventh-ranked Palmyra (3-1).
Jordan Mariska out-ran teammate Sam Souerdyke 247-190, but each scored three touchdowns.
“Those two have been over 100 yards every game,” Hoins said. “Mariska ran with a purpose the first half, really the whole game. He just did a heck of a job. Sam was a little high as far as his pad level in the first half. We talked about lowering that and blasting through people because he’s strong enough to do that and then he started rolling.”
Palmyra’s style couldn’t have contrasted the Titans’ more. The Panthers threw 39 passes, with quarterback Drew Erhart completing 27 for 324 yards and four touchdowns.
Erhart aired out for 220 yards in the second half as the Panthers chased double digits most of the way after falling behind 20-6 through the first quarter.
Considering it was unlike anything Thayer Central had seen through its first three games, Hoins praised his defense’s effort in the offensive shootout.
The Titans picked off a pair of passes in key moments that could have turned into points for the Panthers. Both were by Triston Wells. He intercepted a pass on his own 2 yard line in the second quarter that the Titans parlayed into a 70-yard touchdown two plays later. His second pick followed a Thayer Central fumble in the red zone 1 minute before halftime, but no points surfaced before the clock hit zeroes.
“They were huge picks,” Hoins said. “It was just a good defensive effort on our kids’ part. We stressed not giving up the big, big plays. We had given up some of the underneath stuff, but we really wanted them to earn it through the air.”
Give Erhart his credit. He led the Panthers down the field for two scores in the fourth quarter. He completed his final 14 passes and swallowed up 138 yards through the air in the fourth quarter alone.
Zach Fitzpatrick caught four passes for 122 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yarder in the third. Alex Hatcher reeled in two others for the Panthers.
Hoins knew he was inheriting an athletic bunch, but was unsure how the Titans might respond to new coaching and a fresh scheme.
So far, so good.
“They’ve bought into it,” sad Hoins,, who had coaching stints at Bruning-Davenport, Humboldt and Lewiston. “I think at first some of them were skeptical because it was different than what they ran last year (and made the playoffs). But they’ve seen the results of it and how secure it is.”
Palmyra (3-1)………………….……..6 8 8 14 — 36
Thayer Central (4-0)……………20 6 14 8 — 48
TC — Jordan Mariska 40 run (run failed)
TC — Will Heitmann 1 run ( Mariska run)
P — Zach Fitzpatrick 53 pass from Drew Erhart (pass failed)
TC — Sam Souerdyke 2 run (run failed)
P — Alex Hatcher 1 run (Erhart pass)
TC — Mariska 70 run (pass failed)
TC — Souerdyke 11 run (Mariska run) P — Fitzpatrick 30 pass from Erhart (Erhart pass)
TC — Mariska 25 run (pass failed)
P — Hatcher 9 pass from Erhart (Eerhart pass)
P — Hatcher 16 pass from Erhart (pass failed)
TC — Souerdyke 18 run (Souerdyke run)
TC P
Rushes-yards 51-446 25-42
Passing yards 41 324
Comp-Att-Int 1-4-0 27-39-2
Total offense 487 366
Rushing — TC, Jordan Mariska 21-247, Sam Souerdyke 25-190, Will Heitmann 5-11, Team 1-(minus) 2; P,
Passing — TC, Heitmann 1-4-0 41; P, Erhart 27-39-2 324
Receiving — TC, Grant Wiedel 1-41; P, Hunter Pope 10-91, Zach Fitzpatrick 4-122, Alex Hatcher 9-91, Karter Nider 2-18, Jackson Dillon 1-1