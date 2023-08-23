HEBRON — After 10 straight losses in the first round of the playoffs, Thayer Central finally advanced to the second round again in 2022 after posting a 7-1 regular season record.
The road ended there, with a one-score loss to Nebraska Christian, but the Titans’ season was largely a success, considering they didn’t have a new coach until late summer.
Now, it’s back to square one again with a second coach in as many years. Former Weeping Water coach Mitchell Shepherd takes the reins, inheriting a roster with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
“After a successful 2022 season, we will need to build depth around three starters on both offense and defense,” Shepherd said. “Learning a new system will be key in competing in a very competitive district.”
Headlining the team’s returners is junior running back Sam Souerdyke, who rushed for 786 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as he split time with Jordan Mariska.
Souerdyke, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound power runner, has “all-state potential,” according to his new coach, and should be the workhorse in the Titans’ backfield.
“He’s an explosive, versatile athlete,” Shepherd said.
Will Heitmann will again be the signal caller for TC after throwing for 490 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. He ran for 160 yards and 10 scores.
“He’s an experienced started,” Shepherd said. “We expect he’ll have an expanded role in our offense.”
Senior Nate Burd was the team’s leading tackler last season and will be leaned on at linebacker for more physicality.
Sophomore Cole Vorderstrasse is poised to anchor the line with his 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame.
“His best football is ahead of him,” Shepherd said. “He’s very physical.”
Others expected to contribute are juniors David Johnson and Dylan Williams, and sophomores Brady Degenhardt, Colton Kuhlman, Brighton Hergott and James Bonar.
Aug. — 25, McCool Junction; Sept. — 1, at Sutton; 8, Heartland; 15, at Palmyra; 22, Southern; 29, at EMF; Oct. — 6, at Freeman; 12, Johnson County Central