As the story goes, Bryan Frew was on a drive to Kansas City, Missouri, during the fall of 2017.
The mission of the drive isn’t important, but a byproduct of it is.
Frew, who had just announced the Hastings Baseball Team (not yet the Sodbusters) would be taking the field in the inaugural season of the newly-launched Expedition League, had plenty of items on his to-do list.
This out-of-state trip helped cross one of those off.
Frew needed a color scheme for his new, nameless team. Although a public survey for a team name was out, Frew knew in that moment what its colors would be — regardless of the chosen moniker.
The drive into Kansas City from the north, especially during the fall, is technicolor.
The picturesque route is full of vibrant green and yellow leaves, often falling from the trees and littering roadways and eventually drifting toward the Missouri River.
Frew admittedly wasn’t preferential to green and yellow before this day. But now he was and to this day, is.
Still a co-owner involved in team operations, Frew now looks forward every year to seeing the green and yellow cover Duncan Field’s turf and stands.
The original uniform designs favored the green, a forest shade. Yellow, at that point, was mostly trim save for the first-year home hat which bore a white old-style “H” in the center of a bright saffron dome.
The Sodbusters initially had just two uniform variations. The tops were white and green, the pants white or grey. A black jersey was added shortly after. The hats were yellow and green. In year two, a black hat was tossed into the mix, replacing the yellow.
Year three featured more uniform variety, including a brand new, tricolored hat and a military camouflage uniform with a Busch Light patch on the sleeve.
Now, after various auctions and giveaways, not to mention more than 180 games of use, the Sodbusters will don an entirely new trio of tops and bottoms.
“In my career of high school coaching, I’m comfortable with a three-year rotation as far as uniforms go,” said co-owner Scott Galusha. “They get worn pretty hard.
“We probably could have made it one more year, but our goal was to find a sponsor who would help us do that and the Nebraska Lottery stepped up. So, you’ll see a patch on the sleeve.”
The new look draws inspiration from the Oakland A’s. For baseball fans familiar with the Major League club, the resemblance is uncanny.
The hats and white pinstripe pants are perhaps the most dissimilar — not by much — but nonetheless that was the vision.
“We patterned the things we’re doing after (the A’s),” Galusha said.
That includes a redesigned logo. No H, no team mascot, but a letter B on the cap.
The B’s, short for ‘Busters — the team nickname’s nickname.
“When I presented that to the rest of the staff, they didn’t hate it, but they didn’t love it at first,” Galusha said with a laugh. “But as we started working on it and putting it together, they liked it more and more.”
It led to an “I told you so” type of moment with Sodbuster staffers Murphy Glen and Trevor Overmiller that brought Galusha satisfaction.
“One of my favorite moments was when Murphy and Trevor opened the box of the hats and both said ‘I hate it when you’re right,’ “ Galusha said.
“The hats are certainly different, but I thought to switch it up wasn’t going to hurt anything. We essentially had the same design on the hat for three years so we wanted to change it up.”
The team will have options of green, gray, or yellow for its uniform tops. The green is marked “Sodbusters” in cursive across the chest while gray reads “Hastings.”
There is also an alternate yellow jersey, which, like the hat, has the new “B’s” logo on the left pec next to the American flag. A jersey number in on the lower right side.
“I knew I wanted to be pretty standard with the home jerseys (green) and I just knew the grays would look nice,” Galusha said. “Then we just decided that we’ve had the same basic logo the entire time so we thought we’d just freshen it up a little bit and go with it on the hat and the alternative (yellow) jersey.”
The pants options are white with green pinstripes and gray with a green and yellow double piping. The team will wear green socks.
“What you’re going to see on Saturday night,” Galusha said, “is the tall green socks, the pinstriped pants and the green jersey.”
Also new this year, the coaches’ jackets feature a familiar H, but one different from anything the Sodbusters have previously worn.
This H is akin to what Hastings College and American Legion teams have worn through the years. It has a flared out left side stroke and slight slant to it.
“We just liked a little bit of a change,” Galusha said. “There are a lot of jobs as a general manager of the Sodbusters, but one of the fun ones is getting to design those uniforms.”