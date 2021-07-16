KEARNEY — Edgar native Carrie Eighmey (Hofstetter) has signed a contract extension as the head women's basketball coach at the University of Nebraska-Kearney through the 2023-24 season, the athletic department announced in a release Friday.
"It's a great day for Loper athletics and our women's basketball program. Carrie is one of the most outstanding young coaches in the game," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in the release. "Her energy, determination, intelligence, and care for her players show she is focused on doing the right things. I am impressed with Carrie's relentless work ethic and focus on establishing a championship-level program that has led to this incredible rise and success of the program."
Over the last six years, Eighmey and her staff — which includes her husband Devin — have guided a rebuild of UNK women's basketball. The Lopers finished the 2020-21 campaign 23-4 with a 19-3 regular-season mark in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, won the MIAA tournament championship and reached the NCAA Division II Sweet Sixteen for the third time in program history.
Prior to Eighmey's arrival, the Lopers had won just 58 games over six seasons.
"I am so grateful to Chancellor Kristensen, Dr. Bauer, and the entire UNK community for their incredible support of our women's basketball program over the past several years," Eighmey said. "Devin and I couldn't be more excited to continue leading this program and the tremendous student-athletes we have the privilege of working alongside each and every day."
The 2020-21 NCAA D-II women's college basketball head coach of the year, Eighmey has 113 wins at UNK and watched her team finish in the top eight in the MIAA every year. She became the first female head coach to win the MIAA tourney in 23 years.
The Lopers, who begin the season November 12 with the majority of last year's nationally-ranked squad returning, have won 49 of their last 59 games.
"Carrie is a proven winner. Her passion for leading and hunger for excellence has led to a remarkable turnaround in the program, putting them among the elite in NCAA Division II," Bauer said. "Not only does Carrie know how to teach the game, but she's a tremendous role model and mentor for young women and an outstanding ambassador for the University. We are proud to have her at the helm, and we look forward to many more successful seasons."
Eighmey's new contract took effect on April 1, 2021, with the coach receiving additional compensation for serving as the "Loper Women Leadership Mentor." In this new capacity, she will work with current female UNK head, assistant and graduate assistant coaches.
"We have experienced a steadfast support from our administration, boosters, and fans as we have worked to steadily and gradually build this program into what it is today," Eighmey said. "We absolutely love being a part of this community and we're looking forward to the continued success of the Loper women's basketball program!"