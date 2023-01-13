KEARNEY — Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Tim Schaffner is the Lopers new defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Schaffner was defensive coordinator at FCS-member Idaho State in 2022 after spending 17 years at Butler (Kan.) Community College. He was the Grizzlies head coach from 2015-21 and a part of two NJCAA national championships, nine league titles and seven region titles in his time in El Dorado.
His "Chaos Tempo/1-800-I-GO-FAST" brand of defense emphasizes fast, physical and swarming play that led the region in scoring, total and rushing defense for seven straight years, while finishing in the top two in every other major category during that time period.
An All-American defensive back in his playing days at Westmar (Ia.) College, Schaffner also has had coaching stops at Eastern Arizona, Garden City (Kan.) and Ranger (Texas) Colleges as well as New Mexico Military Institute. He served as head coach at Ranger and DC at both EAC and NMMI.
"I'm fired up to have Coach Schaffner be our Defensive Coordinator. He will bring his patented 'Chaos Tempo' defense to UNK which will be fun for our players to play in," said Held. "He has a lot of experience as a DC and Head Coach which will be very valuable to me as a HC and our program."
Schaffner began his full-time coaching career at Division II Eastern New Mexico and also spent two years in England, leading the Essex Buccaneers to a national title game. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State.
Schaffner was part of 146 wins in his time at Butler which included seven seasons with a double-digit win total. The Grizzlies claimed the 2007 and 2008 NJCAA national titles, were national runners-up twice, annually competed in bowl games and were a mainstay in the national rankings.
His defense posted 23 shutouts over a 13-season span — nearly two per year. Four of those shutouts came during the 2007 season, including three games in a row when the defense went more than 15 straight quarters without allowing a score of any kind.
Individually, he coached 20 Butler All-Americans, five Region and three National Players of the Year. Many of his Butler players went onto star at the FBS level and for schools such as Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas Tech.
He holds a Master's in Athletic Administration and a Bachelor's in Physical Education from Northwest Missouri and a Bachelor's Degree in English Education from Westmar. Schaffner is married to the former Holly Maupin and they are the parents of a son, Brady, and daughter, Tommie.
The new Loper staff is out recruiting in preparation for Division II signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1