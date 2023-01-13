KEARNEY — Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Tim Schaffner is the Lopers new defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Schaffner was defensive coordinator at FCS-member Idaho State in 2022 after spending 17 years at Butler (Kan.) Community College. He was the Grizzlies head coach from 2015-21 and a part of two NJCAA national championships, nine league titles and seven region titles in his time in El Dorado.

