KEARNEY — On a scorching afternoon at Kearney Country Club, the Hastings High cross country teams had more than their own inexperience to battle. With temperatures reaching into the 90s runners were gassed when reaching the finish line.
The conditions that athletes had to fight through were tough, but Hastings head coach Scott Rosno liked the way his team competed knowing what they were going to be.
Junior Lili Widhelm, who was one of the more experienced Tigers racing, finished 35th Monday, running the race in 22:31.17.
“This is her third time running here at the invite and she also ran here at the state meet,” Rosno said of Widhelm.
“The runners that we brought today had some experience and did show that they did have experience.”
Widhelm’s outing was three places better than her teammate, sophomore Kelyn Henry-Perlich, who was 38th and ran 22:35.32.
“It was a good start to her career. This is her first year out for cross country and you can tell the hills presented some challenges. They are not like some of the hills we run on,” he said. “She handled the challenge very well and I was pleased with her effort especially in the conditions we are running in.”
Both HHS runners felt the heat.
“It wasn’t terrible out there,” Widhelm said of the conditions. “The hills were the worst part of the course. They wouldn’t be that bad if the weather wasn’t as hot it was. The breeze was nice when it came up because it was the only thing that kept us cool out there.”
“It was a really hot day,” Henry-Perlich added. “The difficult part of the course was the hills because of the heat and the height of the hills really made it difficult for everyone.”
Henry-Perlich, who began her prep career playing softball, wanted to keep a nice, steady pace and just finish the race. She said a steep downhill stretch on the far side of the course actually helped her.
“This course is not the hardest we have run on so far this year,” she said. “I think that the Lincoln course we ran on was pretty hard.”
On the boys side, Evan Struss stood out. He, like Widhelm, have previous experience.
“Both Lili and Evan ran like they have had a lot of experience running,” Rosno said. “I think we got some good learning for the other athletes on this course.”
Struss paced the Tigers, finishing 45th for the Tigers in a time of 19:05.23. He felt the competition was a mini version of the state meet. He hopes there is slightly different weather in a month.
“It was super hot today. We had to hydrate before the race and control the way (we) breathed,” he said.
The long uphill part of the course was the hardest part of the course for Struss, who felt it fatigued him more than any other portion.
“In my opinion, this is the hardest course I have been on,” he said. “There is a lot of uneven terrain; lots of up hills and downhills, but it tests how in-shape you are.”
Hastings girls results
35, Lilliana Widhelm 22:31.17, 38, Kelyn Henry-Perlich 22:35.32, 54, Reagan Shoemaker 23:14.38, 76, Kiernan Bierman 23:57.90, 150, Annalyse Bartos 29:06.11, 153, Kaela Thompson 29:13.63, 158, Paige Faimon 29:39.56, 159, Rebekah Reynolds 29:51.58, 160, Gretchen Muth 30:22.56, 162, Hayden Weiss 30:27.34
Hastings boys results
45, Evan Struss 19:05.23, 55, Austin Carrera 19:29.40, 96, Drake Anderson 20:22.03, 109, Owen Weiss 20:47.20, 121, Diego Chojolan 21:04.15, 123, Logan Brooks 21:06.30, 127, Marv Robinson 21:17.95, 133,Brendan Story 21:26.97, 138, Vinny Condry 21:36.40, 154, Tethloach Duang 22:13.08, 159, Hunter Krueger 22:21.82, 177, Isaac Kelley 23:18.98, 178, Juan Cerron-Millan 23:21.50