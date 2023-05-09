050923UNKwbbnewcoach.jpg
Drew Johnson was hired to replace Carrie Eighmey as the new head women's basketball coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Johnson was previously in the MIAA at Newman University.

KEARNEY — Former Newman University head coach Drew Johnson has been hired as head women's basketball coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The hiring was announced Tuesday by UNK athletic director Marc Bauer. 

UNK will formally introduce Johnson as its eighth coach in team history at a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday at UNK's Health and Sports Center.

