KEARNEY — Former Newman University head coach Drew Johnson has been hired as head women's basketball coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The hiring was announced Tuesday by UNK athletic director Marc Bauer.
UNK will formally introduce Johnson as its eighth coach in team history at a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday at UNK's Health and Sports Center.
"My family and I are grateful to be headed to UNK, and I'm especially thankful to be able to raise our two boys in such a caring community. The people were the first thing to stand out to me," said Johnson. "Dr. Bauer laid out a vision that aligns perfectly with mine to develop student-athletes on and off the court. The community at Kearney is also second to none. I am excited to connect with the passionate fanbase and continue to lead this program forward."
Johnson, 34, helped rebuild the women's basketball programs at Newman University and Bethel College. Additionally, he was a nine-year high school coach in Kansas and co-founded Ohlde Elite, an AAU program.
"We are thrilled to welcome Drew Johnson and his family to the Loper athletics program," said Bauer. "Drew comes highly recommended from sources close to the program. His proven ability to develop women's basketball players and leaders will help our program continue to thrive in a tough MIAA conference and region."
An all-conference punter at Friends University in Wichita, Kan., Johnson took over a Bethel Threshers program that was 4-23 (2-20) the year prior to his arrival and promptly tripled the win total in year one and went on to set a new program record for victories (20) in year two.
The following winter, Bethel set several school records en route to hosting its first conference tournament game in eight years. Finally, the Threshers won 16 games in 2020-21 and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time.
At Newman, the Jets beat Central Oklahoma in the 2023 regular season finale to reach the MIAA tournament for the first time in program history. NU also had a seven-win improvement from the year before, with Britney Ho earning third-team All-MIAA honors and reaching 1,000 career points.
Johnson replaces Carrie Eighmey, who was UNK's head coach the past eight seasons.
"Drew is a process-driven coach with a proven track record of winning at every step of his career. He's recruited extensively in the Midwest, assembling teams that are competitive. He has MIAA coaching experience and knows the competitiveness and strength of the conference," said Bauer.
UNK has gone 101-23 over the past four seasons, reaching three NCAA Division II tournaments, winning the 2021 MIAA tournament title and 2023 MIAA regular season title.
"Success doesn't happen by accident," said Johnson. "My goal is to build a championship culture that grows every aspect of the student-athlete. The standard has been set, and I look forward to leading this program to many more milestones."
He and his wife, Nicole, have two sons, Dax and Cooper.