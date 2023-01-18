Wrestling Facility 2.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the UNK wrestling team are pictured during a recent practice inside the new Ron and Pam Blessing Wrestling Facility. Located on the main level of the Health and Sports Center/Cushing Coliseum, the nearly 10,000-square-foot wrestling facility opened in December.

 Erika Pritchard/UNK Communications

KEARNEY — What was once a swimming pool is now a top-notch training facility for one of the best wrestling programs in Division II.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney opened the new Ron and Pam Blessing Wrestling Facility last month, giving the defending national champions an “amazing” place to call home.

0
0
0
0
0