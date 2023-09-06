KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney reclaimed the attendance record for an NCAA Division II regular season volleyball match Wednesday night.
The Lopers drew an announced 4,003 fans for their home match against Peru State inside the Health & Sports Center.
The previous record was 3,888 fans, set last November by Alaska-Anchorage.
UNK also holds the NCAA tournament attendance record, which drew 5,025 fans in 2005. The Lopers have also played in front of indoor crowds sized 4,412 and 4,331.
A week ago, Nebraska-Kearney took part in Volleyball Day in Nebraska, designed to be a record-setting event for the University of Nebraska volleyball team. The event was a roaring success and set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event with 92,003 spectators present for the match between the Huskers and Omaha Mavericks.
The Lopers played the undercard exhibition match against fellow D-II power Wayne State outside at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.